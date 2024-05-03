Andrew Tate Claims Heterosexual Sex is Gay

“Manosphere” influencer Andrew Tate, the former kickboxer known for his encouragement of men to act as “alpha males” in the way they approach life, recently made a laughable claim in a social media post.

The claim? That if a man enjoys sex with a woman for pleasure, and not for the purposes of procreation, he is actually gay.

A self-proclaimed misogynist, Tate is currently being detained in Romania, where he faces charges of alleged rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal group for sexual exploitation.

He is expected to go to trial in the coming months. But his legal woes haven’t distracted him from sharing his views — or from trolling those he disagrees with — on X.

“Sex is for making children,” Tate wrote. “Any man who has sex with women because it ‘feels good’ is gay. Oh my pee pee feels good this is great! In fact if you are 40 with less than 5 children you’re probably gay. All that feel-good pee pee sex and hardly any genetic legacy?”

"Sex is for making children. Any man who has sex with women because it 'feels good' is gay. Oh my pee pee feels good this is great! In fact if you are 40 with less than 5 children you're probably gay. All that feel-good pee pee sex and hardly any genetic legacy?"

With the exception of the “gay” charge, the language used in the remainder of Tate’s post is reminiscent of the rhetoric used by pro-natalist and nationalist groups when they argue in favor of so-called “pro-family” policies focused on increasing the birth rate and advocate for the outlawing of abortion. Under such a worldview, procreation trumps all.

Tate has since suggested he was only joking in the post.

“The fact some people take posts like this dead ass seriously and clutch pearls over them for days on end is precisely why they’re amusing,” one X user wrote in response to Tate.

Tate replied with two laughing emojis.

Tate replied with two laughing emojis.

The initial post received a fact check from users, letting them know that “having sex with women is straight.” The fact check was removed after Tate said he was joking.

Other X users took the opportunity to mock Tate’s initial post.

“This is the worst coming out party ever,” wrote one user.

"This is the worst coming out party ever," wrote one user.

“Imagine a grown man referring to a dick as a pee pee and he’s supposed to be an ‘Alpha Male,'” another user wrote.

"Imagine a grown man referring to a dick as a pee pee and he's supposed to be an 'Alpha Male,'" another user wrote.

Another replied to that post, writing, “tate thinks he is making fun of people who don’t like alpha males, what he is actually making fun of is alpha males.”

“Andrew Tate, hero to incels worldwide, says I’m gay,” another chided.

"Andrew Tate, hero to incels worldwide, says I'm gay," another chided.

Podcaster Matt Bernstein posted a video lampooning the views stated in the tweet. “Satire is dead, and Andrew Tate is the one who put the nail in the coffin,” said Bernstein.