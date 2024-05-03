Metro Weekly
Home / News + Politics / Culture / Andrew Tate Claims Heterosexual Sex is Gay

Andrew Tate Claims Heterosexual Sex is Gay

Andrew Tate, a prominent "alpha male" in the "manosphere," posited on X that having recreational heterosexual sex is "gay."

By on May 3, 2024

Andrew Tate – Photo: Twitter.

“Manosphere” influencer Andrew Tate, the former kickboxer known for his encouragement of men to act as “alpha males” in the way they approach life, recently made a laughable claim in a social media post.

The claim? That if a man enjoys sex with a woman for pleasure, and not for the purposes of procreation, he is actually gay.

A self-proclaimed misogynist, Tate is currently being detained in Romania, where he faces charges of alleged rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal group for sexual exploitation.

He is expected to go to trial in the coming months. But his legal woes haven’t distracted him from sharing his views — or from trolling those he disagrees with — on X.

“Sex is for making children,” Tate wrote. “Any man who has sex with women because it ‘feels good’ is gay. Oh my pee pee feels good this is great! In fact if you are 40 with less than 5 children you’re probably gay. All that feel-good pee pee sex and hardly any genetic legacy?”

 

With the exception of the “gay” charge, the language used in the remainder of Tate’s post is reminiscent of the rhetoric used by pro-natalist and nationalist groups when they argue in favor of so-called “pro-family” policies focused on increasing the birth rate and advocate for the outlawing of abortion. Under such a worldview, procreation trumps all. 

MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin: Working for The Weekend
Read Next
MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin: Working for The Weekend

Tate has since suggested he was only joking in the post.

“The fact some people take posts like this dead ass seriously and clutch pearls over them for days on end is precisely why they’re amusing,” one X user wrote in response to Tate.

Tate replied with two laughing emojis. 

The initial post received a fact check from users, letting them know that “having sex with women is straight.” The fact check was removed after Tate said he was joking.

Other X users took the opportunity to mock Tate’s initial post.

“This is the worst coming out party ever,” wrote one user.

“Imagine a grown man referring to a dick as a pee pee and he’s supposed to be an ‘Alpha Male,'” another user wrote.

Another replied to that post, writing, “tate thinks he is making fun of people who don’t like alpha males, what he is actually making fun of is alpha males.”

“Andrew Tate, hero to incels worldwide, says I’m gay,” another chided.

Robert Garcia Makes Politico’s ‘Thirsty Awards’ List
Read Next
Robert Garcia Makes Politico’s ‘Thirsty Awards’ List

Podcaster Matt Bernstein posted a video lampooning the views stated in the tweet. “Satire is dead, and Andrew Tate is the one who put the nail in the coffin,” said Bernstein.

Support Metro Weekly’s Journalism

These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!

Related Items