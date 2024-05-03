Andrew Tate Claims Heterosexual Sex is Gay

“Manosphere” influencer Andrew Tate, the former kickboxer known for his encouragement of men to act as “alpha males” in the way they approach life, recently made a laughable claim in a social media post.
The claim? That if a man enjoys sex with a woman for pleasure, and not for the purposes of procreation, he is actually gay.
A self-proclaimed misogynist, Tate is currently being detained in Romania, where he faces charges of alleged rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal group for sexual exploitation.
He is expected to go to trial in the coming months. But his legal woes haven’t distracted him from sharing his views — or from trolling those he disagrees with — on X.
“Sex is for making children,” Tate wrote. “Any man who has sex with women because it ‘feels good’ is gay. Oh my pee pee feels good this is great! In fact if you are 40 with less than 5 children you’re probably gay. All that feel-good pee pee sex and hardly any genetic legacy?”
Sex is for making children.
Any man who has sex with women because it "feels good" is gay.
Oh my pee pee feels good this is great!
In fact if you are 40 with less than 5 children you're probably gay.
All that feel-good pee pee sex and hardly any genetic legacy?
With the exception of the “gay” charge, the language used in the remainder of Tate’s post is reminiscent of the rhetoric used by pro-natalist and nationalist groups when they argue in favor of so-called “pro-family” policies focused on increasing the birth rate and advocate for the outlawing of abortion. Under such a worldview, procreation trumps all.
The United States is now seeing over 200,000 syphilis cases annually, the highest figure since the 1950s.
Imagine the voice of Golden Girls’ Sophia Petrillo saying, “Picture it, United States 1951, I Love Lucy was kicking off its first season, super glue had just been invented, and there were 140,000 syphilis cases reported across the country.”
By 2000, however, decades of public health advocacy and medical advancements, such as the use of antibiotics in early treatment, had cut down cases to just 32,000 per year.
So, what happened? Why are the numbers worse now than they were 24 years ago?
Leo Varadkar, Ireland's youngest, first openly gay, and first multiracial prime minister, announced on March 20 that he is stepping down from office.
Varadkar resigned as leader of the Fine Gael political party and will resign as prime minister -- or taoiseach -- once a successor is named.
Standing on the steps of the Government Buildings in Dublin, the 45-year-old said he was stepping down for "personal and political" reasons, "but mainly political," reported The Guardian.
"I believe this government can be re-elected," Varadkar said. "I believe a new taoiseach will be better placed than me to achieve that -- to renew and strengthen the top team, to refocus our message and policies, and to drive implementation. After seven years in office, I am no longer the best person for that job."
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!