Billy Porter to Appear at DC Black Pride’s Opening Reception

Actor and singer Billy Porter will be a special guest at DC Black Pride‘s Opening Reception at the Westin Hotel on Friday, May 24.

The reception, which runs from 5 to 10 p.m., will be hosted by comedian Anthony Oakes, with performances and appearances by Keith Angelo, Bang Garçon, Black Assets, Marcy Smiles, and Sherri Amoure.

The legendary DJ Sedrick will spin at the event, which will be headlined by comedienne Paris Sashay.

Held annually over Memorial Day Weekend, DC Black Pride features four days of educational workshops, a resource fair, and parties at various D.C.-area clubs and recreational areas, including Fort Dupont Park in Southeast D.C.

This year’s theme is “Black Pride Forever,” and promises a four-day weekend full of social and educational events starting Friday, May 24 and ending on Monday, May 27.

DC Black Pride’s Opening Reception will be on Friday, May 24, from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Westin Washington, D.C. Downtown, 999 9th St. NW.

For a full schedule of events, visit www.dcblackpride.org.