Capital Pride Honors to Take Place on Friday, May 31

The Capital Pride Alliance will host its annual Capital Pride Honors on Friday, May 31, at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill Maryland.

A set of various awards, the Honors are bestowed on LGBTQ individuals, allies, or LGBTQ-owned/allied businesses that have advocated for issues important to the LGBTQ community, have donated their time and money to LGBTQ causes, or have made significant contributions benefitting the local LGBTQ community in the D.C. metropolitan area.

This year’s Honors will feature performances from Crystal Waters, DJ Honey, and the Black Leaves Dance Company. Lorenzo Hall, anchor for local CBS affiliate WUSA, will emcee. Because alcohol is served on premises, admission is limited to those aged 21 and over.

This year’s Capital Pride Hero Awards recipients are:

Hope Giselle, transgender activist and author who launched AllowMe, a nonprofit promoting the personal and professional growth of young LGBTQ people of color.

Jamison Henninger, the leader of the D.C. Area Transmasculine Society.

Kenya Hutton, deputy director and soon-to-be executive director of the Center for Black Equity.

Carol Jameson, the retired CEO of HealthWorks for Northern Virginia, who developed various programs aimed at addressing healthcare disparities.

Tula, a longtime local drag performer.

José Alberto Uclés, the former Ward 5 commissioner for the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities, and the director of the D.C. Capital Pride Festival from 1997 to 1999.

Iaya Dammons, founder of Baltimore Safe Haven and founder and interim executive director of DC Safe Haven, will be honored with the Breaking Barriers: Community Impact Award.

Receiving the Larry Stansbury award for “exemplary contributions” to Pride is Destination DC, a private, non-profit corporation with a membership of more than 1,000 businesses or organizations that support D.C.’s travel and tourism sector.

The Bill Miles Award, given for outstanding volunteer service to an individual who has made “exemplary contributions” to the Capital Pride Alliance and its various programs, initiatives, and sponsored activities, will be given to two individuals: Bryan Davis the current Volunteer Chair of the organization, who previously served as Capital Pride’s executive producer and chair for accessibility and its interpreter coordinator, and William Hawkins, the current chair of Health and Safety for the Capital Pride Alliance.

The 2024 Capitol Pride Honors will be held from 7:30 to 11 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at MGM National Harbor, 101 MGM National Ave., in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Tickets, which range from $49 to $98 per person, include access to hors d’ouevre tasting stations, an open bar for alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, and entertainment.

All proceeds benefit the Capital Pride Alliance and the 365 Pride Fund. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.capitalpride.org/event/honors-2024.