Hot Picks for the Week of May 12, 2024

METAMORPHOSES

Psalmayene 24 directs an exciting new production of visionary Mary Zimmerman’s Tony-winning play which places the tales of Ovid into a modern-day setting, in this case the African diaspora.

Folger Theatre’s production features a powerful all-Black cast that includes Edwin Brown III, Renea S. Brown, DeJeanette Horne, Yesenia Iglesias, Billie Kirshawn, Manu Kumasi, Miss Kitty, Jon Hudson Odom, Kalen Robinson, Gerrad Taylor, and Renee Elizabeth Wilson.

Through June 16 at the Folger, 201 East Capitol St. SE. Tickets are $20 to $84. Visit www.folger.edu/metamorphoses.

SPACEY UNMASKED

Katherine Haywood’s documentary, anchored in years of investigative reporting, is an unflinching portrait of the sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Kevin Spacey.

The film explores emotional testimony around allegations against the Oscar-winning actor tracing back to 1981 and features first-hand accounts from multiple men who have previously not shared their stories publicly.

The documentary premieres on Monday, May 13, at 9 p.m. on ID and will be available to stream on Max. Visit www.max.com.

THE RETURN OF ULYSSES: SONG OF MY FATHER

Claudio Monteverdi’s opera tells the epic story of homecoming from The Odyssey.

The IN Series is threading the Vietnam War into the work, with a new English text featuring interviews taken with Vietnam veterans and supplemented with dance by the thrilling Thai contemporary dance company, 18 Monkeys.

Sixties protest songs by Donovan, Joan Baez and Phil Ochs will be woven into the piece, arranged in the style of Monteverdi madrigals. Through May 27 at the Source Theatre, 1835 14th St. NW. Visit www.inseries.org.

GMCW’s SPRING AFFAIR

Count on the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington to throws one of the most creative galas of the year. The evening’s theme — “A Night at the Museum” — promises fabulous outfits and “guest appearances” by Andy Warhol, Marilyn Monroe, and Frida Kahlo.

The event includes a five-star dinner, entertainment, an open-bar reception, a “Hall of Statutes,” and live and silent auctions. Raja Gemini from RuPaul’s Drag Race hosts.

Saturday, May 18, at the Ritz-Carlton, 1150 22nd St. NW. Cocktails start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $225 with proceeds supporting the GMCW. Call 202-293-1548 or visit www.GMCW.org.

AL HIRSCHFELD AUCTION

Twenty limited-edition prints by theatrical caricaturist Al Hirschfeld are up for bids that benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Al Hirschfeld Foundation. The pieces, published in small editions, are signed by the Broadway and Hollywood luminaries featured in the works, including Julie Andrews, Kevin Bacon, Cher, Joel Grey, Mark Hamill, Jessica Lange, Ian McKellen, Liza Minnelli, and Chita Rivera. The online auction runs through Wednesday, May 22. To view the pieces and bid click here.

NOCHE DE ESTRELLAS 2024

GALA Hispanic Theatre’s annual benefit honors Nicole Quiroga, President and CEO of Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will receive the Award for Women Leaders in Business and Culture, and José Carrasquillo, Director of Artistic Programming at Ford’s will be honored with the Abel López Leadership Award in Latino Arts.

The evening features performances from GALA’s Mummy in the Closet: Evita’s Return. Black tie optional. At the National Museum of Women in the Arts, 1250 New York Ave. NW, on May 29, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Visit www.galatheatre.org.