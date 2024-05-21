Former Cop Allegedly Killed Lyft Driver Who He Thought Was Gay

A former Atlanta police officer has been charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection to the death of a ride-share driver who he allegedly thought was gay and trying to abduct him.

Koby Minor, of Morrow, Georgia, was arrested by the Union City Police Department after officers responded to a shooting call near the intersection of South Fulton Parkway and Stonewall Tell Road around 12:40 a.m. on May 15.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found an unresponsive male inside a car who had succumbed to his injuries and Minor lying on his stomach in a surrendering position.

Minor told police that a ride-share driver had picked him up at an Atlanta police officer’s home. As they were traveling, the driver reportedly began talking on the phone in an unknown language. Minor told police that he heard another voice in his ear, but did not specify what the voice said to him.

Minor told police that he asked the driver to stop the car, but the driver did not stop. When the car finally stopped at a red light at Stonewall Tell Road, Minor allegedly tried to unlock and open the door, but it would not open.

Minor claimed the driver then turned around and attempted to reach into the back seat. Minor reportedly said he didn’t know if the driver was gay or not, but when the driver was reaching into the back seat, he could not see his other hand.

Minor then reportedly reached for his gun and fired approximately three rounds at the driver before breaking the window and exiting the vehicle. According to a police report, Minor waved down another driver on the road for help.

Minor then allegedly told the passerby that the Lyft driver was in a gay fraternity and was trying to recruit Minor into it, and that he believed he was being kidnapped.

He also apparently told the other driver that he had shot the ride-share driver in the head.

A family member has identified the victim as Reginald Folks, a native of New Jersey and a resident of East Point, Georgia.

He reportedly had moved to the area in 2007 to attend Clark Atlanta University and began wrestling on the pro circuit a few years ago, training at a gym in South Fulton.

The victim’s mother, Marchelle Folks, told FOX 5 she had not talked to the police since the shooting.

“Had no idea it was a cop that killed him, not until someone sent us the article,” Marchelle Folks told FOX 5’s Deidra Dukes. “It’s devastating and on top of it, a Black police officer is even worse to me.”

It’s still unclear whether Folks was part of the LGBTQ community, but even if he wasn’t, crimes committed because of a victim’s perceived sexual orientation can still be prosecuted as hate or bias-motivated crimes under some state laws.

Lyft released a statement in response to the driver’s death.

“Our hearts are with Mr. Folks’ loved ones as they confront this unspeakable tragedy, and we have reached out to offer our support during this difficult time,” the statement read. “We stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation and have permanently banned the rider’s account from the Lyft community.”

The Atlanta Police Department said Minor, who was hired in 2018, resigned immediately after being arrested and charged.

FOX 5 reports that he was allegedly on unpaid administrative leave at the time of the shooting following an arrest in Milton, Georgia on drug-related charges.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Minor waived his first court appearance last Thursday, and is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail while awaiting his next appearance.