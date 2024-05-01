George Santos Revives Drag Persona

Exiled U.S. Rep. George Santos revived his drag alter ego, “Kitara Ravache,” whose existence he had previously denied, as he tries to enrich himself by selling personalized messages on the video platform Cameo.

In an April 30 video, Santos donned a shoulder-length brown wig, lipstick, mascara, fake lashes, and a red feather boa. He presented himself as Kitara while delivering a message to an unknown user, who presumably requested a video of his drag persona.

“It’s your favorite, Kitara. After 18 years in the closet, George Santos pulled me back out,” the 35-year-old disgraced congressman said in the video, speaking with a Long Island accent.

“Anyway, I hear you’re a bunch of little freaks out there and you love to dance all night long like it’s nobody’s business. You know what? You gotta elevate it, gotta make it more risqué, you gotta make it more fun. Where’s the zhush?

“Y’all gotta stop being boring. Dave essentially thinks you’re boring because he wants you all to be more risqué,” he tediously continued and blew a kiss to the camera. “All the love. I hope you all enjoy it.”

Santos, who was expunged from the House of Representatives in December, had previously announced on X that he was bringing back his drag alter ego for a “limited time.”

Y'all weren't ready for this drop? I've decided to bring Kitara out of the closet after 18 years!🤣🤣🤣 for a limited time & with 20% of the proceeds going to @Tunnel2Towers & @TheFellowship Book your Kitara @BookCameo on the link below!💅 👇https://t.co/rRbyBLp8tm — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) April 29, 2024

He claimed he would be donating 20 percent of the proceeds to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which supports wounded veterans, and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, a nonprofit that provides humanitarian aid to Israel.

However, as the New York Post notes, Santos, who faces 23 criminal charges for alleged financial wrongdoing, has previously been accused of lying about raising money for charitable causes.

Last year, a disabled, homeless veteran claimed Santos conned him out of thousands of dollars donated to a GoFundMe campaign for the vet’s dying service dog.

Similarly, as reported by The New York Times, several people accused the former congressman of running schemes to enrich himself while claiming to raise money for a charity he founded named Friends of Pets United.

More troublingly, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation told Times reporter Michael Gold in a statement that it had not “engaged in any conversations with Rep. Santos or his team” prior to being tagged about the post on X.

Journalist Marisa Kabas first reported on Kitara’s existence in January 2023 on Kabas’ Substack site, the Handbasket.

Kabas interviewed Eula Rochard, a Brazilian drag queen and former friend of Santos, who claimed that Santos had been an amateur drag queen.

After the news broke, Santos denied ever having done drag, accusing the media and left-wing activists of fabricating the truth about him.

Ironically, the gay man would soon be accused of spreading alleged fabrications about himself, with reporters noting several biographical inconsistencies that raised red flags and further questions about the congressman-elect.

After details about Santos’s biography were raised, several politicians called for his resignation for misleading voters. Those calls only increased after Santos was accused of alleged ethical violations and financial misdeeds and various ethical violations.