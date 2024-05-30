An Idaho jury awarded a drag performer nearly $1.2 million as part of a defamation lawsuit against a blogger who falsely claimed he had exposed himself to children.

Eric Posey, a drag queen who performed at a 2022 Idaho Pride event in Coeur d’Alene, was accused of exposing himself to children during one of three performances that day.

During the performances, Posey, performing under the drag name Mona Liza Million, wore a colorful leotard with shorts underneath and a sparkling rainbow boa — but he never removed any clothing.

On the day of the performance, organizers and participants were harassed and threatened on social media. Local police in Coeur d’Alene also arrested 31 people, who they claimed were affiliated with the right-wing, white nationalist group Patriot Front, for allegedly conspiring to riot near the city’s “Pride in the Park” festival.

Police confiscated a smoke grenade, riot gear, and a military-style “operations plan” from a U-Haul truck after a concerned citizen reported a large group of people wearing masks and carrying shields. Five of those arrested were later convicted of conspiracy to riot.

Later that day, Summer Bushnell, a conservative blogger, posted a video of herself discussing the 31 arrests, asking, “Why did no one arrest the man in a dress who flashed his genitalia to minors and people in the crowd? No one said anything about it, and there’s video.”

Bushnell pledged to post a blurred version of Posey’s performance, and on the next day, published an edited video she had received from local videographer Jeremy Lokken, which included a blur over Posey’s pelvis. Bushnell claimed that the blur concealed “fully exposed genitals” and urged people to contact police and the Attorney General’s office.

The edited video garnered thousands of views, and media outlets, especially conservative ones, eagerly circulated the story, provoking outrage and even prompting a police investigation.

City prosecutors declined to file charges and stated publicly that the unedited video of the drag performance showed no nudity or exposure.