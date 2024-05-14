‘Oh, Mary!’ and ‘Merrily’ Lead Gay Critics’ Theater Nominations

- News
The theater branch of the national LGBTQ critics’ group GALECA announced its nominations for the second annual Dorian Theater Awards, recognizing the best in Broadway and Off-Broadway for the 2023-2024 season.
Similar to the group’s Dorian film and TV awards, both mainstream and LGBTQ-themed productions will be honored.
Leading the Broadway nominations, with six apiece, are Stereophonic and the revival of Merrily We Roll Along. Oh, Mary!, Cole Escola’s riotous comedy about Mary Todd Lincoln, garnered the most Off-Broadway nods, followed by Teeth and Stephen Sondheim’s final musical, Here We Are.
LGBTQ Theater Artist of the Season nominations went to Escola, composer Michael R. Jackson, director Michael Greif, and actors Jonathan Groff, Sarah Paulson, and Conrad Ricamora.
Nominees for LGBTQ Theater Trailblazer, the group’s career achievement award, are André De Shields, Charles Busch, Christopher Durang, Taylor Mac, and Paula Vogel.
GALECA’s Theater Wing is comprised of 39 critics and theater journalists, including Adam Feldman (Time Out), Merryn Johns (Queer Forty), Ryan Leeds (Metro Weekly), Abby Monteil (them), Michael Musto (The Village Voice), Michael Schulman (The New Yorker), Abbey White (The Hollywood Reporter), and Curtis Wong (HuffPost).
GALECA will announce the Dorian Theater Awards on Monday, June 3, 2024.
The complete list of 2024 Dorian Theater Awards nominees follow and include links to shows that Metro Weekly reviewed.
Illinoise
Lempicka
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Just for Us
Mary Jane
Mother Play
Prayer for the French Republic
Stereophonic
Appropriate
An Enemy of the People
Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Who’s Tommy
Eden Espinosa, Lempicka
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen
Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Shaina Taub, Suffs
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Alex Edelman, Just For Us
William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
Jessica Lange, Mother Play
Leslie Odom Jr., Purlie Victorious
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
Laurie Metcalf, Grey House
Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
Hannah Cruz, Suffs
Amber Iman, Lempicka
Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen
Nikki M. James, Suffs
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot
Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Conrad Ricamora, Here Lies Love
Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
Ricky Ubeda, Illinoise
Brittany Adebumola, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Francis Benhamou, Prayer for the French Republic
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt
Alex Brightman, The Shark is Broken
Will Brill, Stereophonic
Elle Fanning, Appropriate
Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play
Jay O. Sanders, Purlie Victorious
Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
Kara Young, Purlie Victorious
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Illinoise
Lempicka
Mother Play
Here Lies Love
Illinoise
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Merrily We Roll Along
Suffs
Stereophonic
(Given for a standout production number or scene)
Appropriate, “Epilogue: The Plantation Decays”
Illinoise, “Chicago”
Lempicka, “Woman Is”
Merrily We Roll Along, “Franklin Shepard INC”
The Outsiders, “The Rumble”
All the Devils Are Here
The Ally
The Connector
Primary Trust
Teeth
Bark of Millions
Make Me Gorgeous
Oh, Mary!
Teeth
Charles Busch, Ibsen’s Ghost: An Irresponsible Biographical Fantasy
Nicholas Christopher, Jelly’s Last Jam
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
William Jackson Harper, Primary Trust
Moses Ingram, Sunset Baby
Rachel Bay Jones, Here We Are
Alyse Alan Louis, Teeth
Taylor Mac, Bark of Millions
Ruthie Ann Miles, The Light in the Piazza
Cynthia Nixon, The Seven Year Disappear
Patrick Page, All the Devils Are Here
Susan Blommaert, Grief Hotel
Marylouise Burke, Infinite Life
Bobby Cannavale, Here We Are
Micaela Diamond, Here We Are
Joaquina Kalukango, Jelly’s Last Jam
Julia Lester, I Can Get it For You Wholesale
Steven Pasquale, Teeth
David Hyde Pierce, Here We Are
Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!
James Scully, Oh, Mary!
Jennifer Van Dyck, Ibsen’s Ghost: An Irresponsible Biographical Fantasy
Anna Zavelson, The Light in the Piazza
Cole Escola
Michael Greif
Jonathan Groff
Sarah Paulson
(For a lifelong commitment to creating art that inspires empathy, truth, and equity.)
Charles Busch
André De Shields
Christopher Durang (nominated posthumously)
Taylor Mac
Paula Vogel
GALECA will announce the Dorian Theater Awards on Monday, June 3, 2024. Visit them online at www.galeca.org and follow them on X at @DorianAwards.
