Gay Porn Star Austin Wolf Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A once-popular pornographic film actor has been charged with sending and receiving hundreds of videos of child pornography through the Telegram app, according to federal prosecutors.

Justin Heath Smith, 43, better known by his alias “Austin Wolf,” was arrested on Friday, June 28, and charged with one count of distribution and receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to a press release from the office of Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, between March 24 and March 28, 2024, Smith, using an anonymous Telegram account, exchanged hundreds of videos containing child pornography with another individual whose phone was later seized and searched by the FBI after federal agents obtained a search warrant for it.

Some of the videos depicted children as young as infants, with one particularly disturbing video showing a 10-year-old child bound and raped.

An undercover FBI agent subsequently began a conversation with Smith’s account. During the course of those conversations, Smith revealed details confirming his identity.

On April 21, 2024, the FBI obtained a search warrant at Smith’s Manhattan apartment, where they uncovered an SD card with hundreds of other videos containing child pornography.

“As alleged, Justin Heath Smith received and distributed hundreds of recordings containing child pornography, including a ghastly video showing a young child bound, beaten, and raped,” Williams said in a statement. “Our investigation into Smith is ongoing, and we urge anyone with information about Smith’s conduct to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.”

“I want to make it clear: those who distribute child sexual abuse images prey upon the most vulnerable in our society. Each image is a crime scene, leaving lasting scars on innocent victims,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Smith said in a statement. “The FBI is relentless in our pursuit of these perpetrators. We will track them down, arrest them, and ensure they face justice for the harm they cause.”

If convicted of the distribution charge, Smith will face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years. He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the possession charge.

Born and raised in Texas, Wolf moved to New York City at age 20, where he became an escort.

He made his debut as a pornographic actor in 2012, filming for the studio Randy Blue, where he worked for three years before switching over to Falcon Studios.

More recently, he filmed for CockyBoys and Men.com.