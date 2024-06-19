Win Tickets to The Saint at Large White Party!

READ THIS STORY IN THE MAGAZINE

If you wait long enough, your favorite recording artist will have a musical based on their catalog of songs. Neil Diamond, Huey Lewis, Michael Jackson, and The Who are currently represented on Broadway. Clearly theatrical pop is cash in the bank.

So it stands to reason that Alicia Keys would jump on the bandwagon for the semi-autobiographical musical Hell's Kitchen. Reviews were fairly solid, and plenty of buzz was generated when the jukebox tuner premiered at the end of last year at New York's Public Theater.

It didn't even complete its run in January before Keys, along with producers, announced a transfer to Broadway, where it opened in April.