GOP Candidate Mark Robinson: “Some Folks Need Killing!”

“Some folks need killing!” blared North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson during a 30-minute speech over the weekend.
“It’s time for somebody to say it! It’s not a matter of vengeance! It’s not a matter of being mean or spiteful! It’s a matter of necessity!”
Robinson, who is running for Governor of North Carolina, was preaching at Lake Church, in the southeastern part of the state. He rapidly delved into a hateful rant against liberals and perceived political enemies.
Among those Robinson attacked were “people who have evil intent,” “wicked people,” individuals committing crimes like “torturing and murdering and raping” people, “socialists,” and “Communists.” He invoked people whom he accused of undermining the Unites States’ founding ideals and leftists, whom he accused of persecuting conservatives.
“We now find ourselves struggling with people who have evil intent,” Robinson said. “You know, there’s a time when we used to meet evil on the battlefield. And guess what we did to it? We killed it!
“Kill them!” he continued. “Some liberal somewhere is going to say that sounds awful. Too bad. Get mad at me if you want to. Some folks need killing!”
Approached about the sermon, the Rev. Cameron McGill, pastor of Lake Church, said he expected Robinson’s remarks about “killing” to be “scrutinized,” but defended the lieutenant governor.
“Without a doubt, those he deemed worthy of death [were] those seeking to kill us,” McGill told The New Republic in an email.
He added that Robinson “certainly did not imply the taking of any innocent lives” and claimed that the rest of the speech was “non-controversial.” The video of the church service, including Robinson’s full remarks, remains online on the church’s Facebook page as of press time.
Robinson’s remarks echo those made by Kevin Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation, the organization behind the “Project 2025” initiative that seeks to remake the U.S. government into a conservative utopia.
Roberts recently came under fire for comments implying that the 2024 election might devolve into violence, claiming that those who support conservative ideology are “in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the Left allows it to be.”
Robinson, a self-described “MAGA Republican,” has a long history of inflammatory and incendiary comments, criticizing feminists and women, engaging in Islamophobic and anti-Semitic rhetoric, and bashing his perceived political enemies, including Democrats, people with socially liberal views, and LGBTQ people.
He often declares that support for LGBTQ rights is incompatible with being Christian, criticizing LGBTQ-affirming churches, rejecting the idea of gender identity, and opposing recognition of LGBTQ rights.
He has made comments comparing drag queens to child molesters, claiming that identifying as gay is a precursor to pedophilia, and suggesting transgender people who do not wish to use restrooms that align with their assigned sex at birth “find a corner outside somewhere to go.”
In response to the Pulse nightclub massacre, Robinson wrote on Facebook that while he would “pray for the souls of all those killed,” he would not celebrate “gay Pride” or LGBTQ identity, declaring homosexuality to be an “abominable sin.”
While many people find Robinson’s comments offensive, his latest rant about “killing” may unfortunately find a sizable audience willing to hear the message.
An October 2023 poll by the Public Religion Research Institute and the Brookings Institution found that 33% of self-identified Republicans agreed with the sentiment that “because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country.”
By comparison, only 22% of independents and 13% of Democrats agreed with that statement.
A teenager has been arrested in connection with an incident in which three gay men were allegedly "hunted" in Dublin's Phoenix Park by a knife-wielding gang of men.
The teen, 18-year-old Reece Murphy, of Clondalkin, Ireland, has been charged with violent disorder and production of a hammer as a weapon, as well as with dangerous driving at two locations within the park.
The three victims claimed to have been walking through Phoenix Park on June 17 when they were approached by an armed gang of six men carrying knives and other weapons.
The men said they were pursued by the group, but managed to escape unscathed.
Indonesia's parliament is proposing changes to the country's broadcast law that may constitute a direct attack on freedom of the press.
The changes would ban investigative journalism and the dissemination of any LGBTQ-related content.
Changes to the existing broadcast law, which has been in place since 2002, were first discussed four years ago. But a coalition of civil rights groups, free press advocates, and filmmakers decried the proposed changes as attempts to undermine freedom of speech and freedom of expression.
"The impact on press freedom is very serious," Arif Zulkifli, head of Indonesia's Press Council's law and legislative division, told Reuters. "Indonesia's Press Law says there must not be any censorship or banning of journalism. So this is contradictory."
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
You must be logged in to post a comment.