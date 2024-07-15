Kesha’s “Joyride” is the Gay Song of the Summer

Kesha is back.

Sorry, let me be more clear: Ke$ha is back.

The dance-pop singer has returned with her new single “Joyride,” officially kicking off a new chapter of her career. The tune is her first since being released from her contract with Dr. Luke, the man who helped propel her to super-stardom, but who Kesha also accused of sexual assault.

“Joyride” is an anthemic EDM track that can only be described as a banger. It begins with an odd accordion loop, which almost makes it seem like Kesha is leaning into polka. Don’t worry, that’s not the case, and her use of the instrument on the poppy cut somehow works brilliantly.

The song is all about self-adoration as well as wanting to have fun. It’s lighthearted and funny, but simultaneously deep and dark in its expert-level production.

Kesha even at one point croons, “Oh. You say you love me? Well so do I,” and isn’t that a wonderful thought for everyone to keep in mind?

“Joyride” revs the engine when the chorus kicks in, which is a high-octane, well… joyride.

Kesha references Mean Girls and even refers to herself as “mother,” so at this point, she’s not even hiding the fact that this was made for one community and only that community. The singer has long supported her LGBTQ fans, and she’s bringing them along on this journey.

The gargantuan “Joyride” is like a modern reinterpretation of the EDM sound that earned Kesha millions of followers over a decade ago. She’s clearly looking to remind people of tunes like “We R Who We R,” “Take It Off,” and, of course, “TikTok,” but she isn’t repeating herself. She’s reclaiming that style from Dr. Luke, making it her own, and doing so beautifully.

The Grammy-nominated musician’s latest might not have the makings of a chart-topping hit, but it does deserve to be heard all season long in gay clubs.

Kesha’s “Joyride” is the song of the summer, if only for the LGBTQ community.

So far, there’s no word on what’s next for Kesha

Is “Joyride” a standalone release, or is the first single from a forthcoming album? Perhaps she’s waiting to see how this tune performs before moving on to the next, but this cut should be enough to keep fans happy for at least a little while.