‘Fragile Beauty: The Art of the Ocean’ at Hillwood (Gallery)

A number of seascapes factor into Fragile Beauty: Art of the Ocean, Hillwood’s latest special exhibition, including “Seascape Near Capri,” a stunning 1932 painting by A. Ailiyyna whose depiction of a rocky coasted cove along the Mediterranean, as captured in vibrant and deep hues of blue, perfectly evokes the pristine beauty surrounding the painting’s charming Italian island namesake.

The exhibit was inspired by the rediscovery in storage of “Treasures of the Sea,” a late-19th century artwork that is one of the largest paintings at Hillwood and was once owned by Hillwood founder Marjorie Merriweather Post’s father C.W. Post of Post Cereal Company fame.

This being Hillwood, of course, the exhibition goes far beyond seascapes and other artistic depictions of water and marine life to include many works of jewelry, sculpture, and other objets d’art made of rare and precious materials derived from oceans: coral, pearl, tortoiseshell, and ivory among them.

A couple of platinum Cartier necklaces studded with pearls and diamonds are on display along with other fashion accouterments created by designers from the mid-20th century, such as Faberge, as well as more contemporary artists, including Christian Louboutin.

Fragile Beauty: Art of the Ocean is on display through Jan. 5, 2025 at Hillwood, 4155 Linnean Ave. NW. Suggested donation is $18. Call 202-686-5807 or visit www.hillwoodmuseum.org.

All photos courtesy Hillwood.



