Kamala Harris Picks Tim Walz as Her Running Mate

Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, according to CNN.

The two-term governor and former six-term congressman from southern Minnesota will bring both executive and legislative experience to the ticket.

Walz, a military veteran and union supporter, has largely been credited with enacting a wishlist of progressive policies despite Democrats only holding a one-seat majority in the State Senate and a narrow six-seat edge in the State House of Representatives.

In recent weeks, he has given media interviews that served as a proving ground for the “attack dog” role he’ll be asked to take on as Harris’s No. 2 over the next three months.

This is a developing story.