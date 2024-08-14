Red Sox’s Jarren Duran Suspended for Anti-Gay Slur

- News
By John Riley on August 14, 2024 @JRileyMW
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was suspended for yelling an anti-gay slur at a fan during Sunday’s game against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park.
Duran was in the batter’s box with two men on base, with the Sox trailing, 10-0. Following a couple of pitches where he failed to hit the ball, he stepped out of the box to readjust his gloves, at which point, a fan yelled, “You need a tennis racket!”
“Shut up, you fucking f****t,” Duran responded angrily.
His comment was picked up by a microphone, and a video clip went viral online.
Duran subsequently apologized, saying in a statement, “During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan,” he said in a statement.
“I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility. I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person.”
On Monday, the Red Sox announced that Duran would be suspended for two games, missing two of the team’s three home games against the Texas Rangers.
The Red Sox announced that Duran’s salary from those games would be donated to Greater PFLAG Boston, the local chapter of the LGBTQ educational and advocacy organization PFLAG.
The team also issued a statement, saying they had already “addressed” the incident with Duran.
“We echo Jarren’s apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ community,” the statement said. “We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity.”
Duran’s suspension rankled anti-LGBTQ advocates and opponents of political correctness, who objected to the team punishing him for speech. Some criticized him for apologizing.
One X user said the suspension was evidence that Major League Baseball was being run by people who are overly sensitive.
“I’m glad I grew up in an era when crybabies weren’t the ones running anything,” the user, Humongus Maximus, wrote. “Plain crude language was everywhere and it was glorious. No one ran around complaining about bad words. Why? Because that’s how you learned to deal with adversity & became thick-skinned!”
I'm glad I grew up in an era when crybabies weren't the ones running anything. Plain crude language was everywhere and it was glorious. No one ran around complaining about bad words. Why? Because that's how you learned to deal with adversity & became thick-skinned!
— Humongus Maximus (@8wdbf428wg) August 13, 2024
“MLB soft as hell,” wrote someone called HQ.
MLB soft as hell
— HQ (@Cleve1andHQ) August 12, 2024
“Suspended?!?! For that?? What happened to the game I once loved,” wrote user Jawn.
Suspened?!?! For that?? What happened to the game I once loved 💔
— Jawn (@babyjaawn) August 12, 2024
Others sought to defend the use of the slur, echoing an infamous South Park episode that mocked the term and its evolution.
“People don’t call people that as a gay slur, they call them that when they are being assholes. I’ve never once called anyone f**got because they preferred the same sex, I’ve never referred to gay people as that either… only when someone is being an asshole,” noted Esteban Broun.
People don’t call people that as a gay slur, they call them that when they are being assholes. I’ve never once called anyone f**got because they preferred the same sex, I’ve never referred to gay people as that either… only when someone is being an asshole. Anyway… I digress.
— Esteban Broun (@SteveBrowne4) August 12, 2024
Someone named JoJo noted that there was some irony in issuing an immediate suspension for Duran.
“Suspending him against the Texas Rangers, the only team in the MLB who doesn’t celebrate a pride night makes this so much funnier,” they wrote.
Suspending him against the Texas Rangers, the only team in the MLB who doesn’t celebrate a pride night makes this so much funnier
— JoJo 🥥🌴 (@JoJoCassidy) August 12, 2024
Still, a few users — though distinctly in the minority on social media — expressed support for the team and said they hoped Duran learned from the experience.
“We all make mistakes, and admitting you’re wrong is a first step in change. My hope is he learns from this and shows this through actions,” user Guyfelicella wrote.
We all make mistakes, and admitting you're wrong is a first step in change.
My hope is he learns from this and shows this through actions.
— guyfelicella (@guyfelicella) August 12, 2024
“Good punishment, happy he’s not being kicked off the team,” wrote Last Take, though it’s unclear if they were being sarcastic.
Good punishment, happy he’s not being kicked off the team 🙏
— Last Take™ (@TheRealLastTake) August 12, 2024
