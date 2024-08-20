D.C. Gay Bar Dirty Goose to Close in September

The Dirty Goose, a gay bar in D.C.’s U Street corridor, will close in September following an eight-year run.

In a statement on social media, co-owners Justin Parker and Daniel Honeycutt reflected on their experience opening the bar, as well as the highs and lows of owning a business and weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In August of 2016, Daniel and I opened a little bar on U St. with white walls (don’t recommend), minimum décor (also don’t recommend), and no first floor (thanks Zoning!),” Parker wrote in the post. “We somehow managed to get to our first Pride and debut our brand-new first floor in Spring 2017, followed by expanding the rooftop on March 17, 2020, the day COVID shut it all down.

“Needless to say, this journey has been filled with stress and exhaustion, but those emotions do not even compare to the amount of joy [The Dirty Goose] has brought us and, we hope, brought you,” Parker continued. “Love for our patrons, our staff, our DJs, our non-profit partners and the larger LGBTQ+ community got us through every tough moment of owning and operating a small business in D.C. We are forever thankful.”

Honeycutt and Parker invited followers on social media to join them over the next three weeks before The Dirty Goose permanently shutters, with its closing party taking place on September 8.

“As we look back, we know we were not perfect, but we always strived to run a space that was truly a melting pot for DC’s LGBTQ+ community, and we hope every one of you felt that over the last 8 years,” the statement concludes. “We will walk away with so many wonderful memories and we want to make some more before it’s over!”

Patrons reacted with a mixture of sadness and appreciation on social media.

“From fall 2017 to early 2020, I sat at the downstairs bar nearly every day, opening it some days with friends,” one follower wrote on the bar’s Facebook page. “You will forever be my home bar of my mid to late 20s as I sit here in my mid to late 30s reminiscing. Thanks for the memories. And the lemon drops.”

“I hope you are as proud of yourselves as I am of you,” wrote another.

“Thanks for all your support and rooftop cocktails!!!” wrote a third.