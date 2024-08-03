This Week’s Advertisers: Issue of August 1, 2024

Entertainer Lance Bass revealed this week that he had been given the wrong diabetes diagnosis, a too-common problem in the diabetes community.

“I developed diabetes during COVID, and I’m really trying to figure out how to control that," Bass told People in March. "I’m learning what you can eat, when you can eat, when you take your insulin – and all that has just been really hard lately.”

However, in a candid update this week, the former NSYNC band member, now 45, revealed that he had been given misleading information about his health.

In a post on TikTok, Bass said this caused him some trouble.