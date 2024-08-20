VIDA Gym to Install Cameras in Men’s Locker Rooms

VIDA Fitness, the trendy, popular gym chain whose membership includes large swaths of D.C.’s gay community, has announced plans to install surveillance cameras in men’s locker rooms to help combat crime.

Michaela Brown, the general manager of VIDA Fitness’s Logan Circle gym, announced the plans to install the cameras on the morning of August 20.

Screenshots of the message rapidly spread across social media platforms, with some people expressing outrage and alleging the cameras violate people’s privacy.

“Some of you have noticed the presence of new cameras in the locker and sink area of the men’s locker room,” Brown wrote. “Though they are not fully installed, it is our plan to increase visibility in those areas for safety and security purposes.

“Let me be clear that monitoring of these specific areas will be discrete (sic) and only accessible by trained monitoring technicians. When the camera installation is near completion, I will send all members a detailed message regarding the project.”

VIDA Fitness owner David von Storch told WUSA that the cameras would not be installed in locker bays or showers where men are changing or might be in various states of undress. He also said there are no plans to install surveillance cameras in women’s locker rooms, as it is only the men’s room where the theft issues have arisen.

“We have an ongoing and serious theft problem in the men’s locker room, and we have found that putting cameras in the sink and walking areas….is the best way to deter theft,” von Storch told the local, CBS-affiliated news station.

Additionally, von Storch said the video feed will not be visible on any monitor in the club and that video will only be accessed when a theft has been reported.

Only male members of management will be allowed to review the video after a suspected theft.

“We are very mindful about those who worry about their privacy,” von Storch told WUSA. “We weigh those factors against the need to provide security and safety for our members.”

It is unclear whether the policy applies to only the Logan Circle location or to all VIDA Fitness locations.

Some Reddit users decried the idea of security cameras in locker rooms, although moderators have since taken down an initial post on Reddit.

By comparison, Facebook users appeared to have no reaction at all to the announcement.

While VIDA did not write an official post announcing the camera installation on its Facebook page, only two followers commented on the proposal at all, both on an unrelated post. However, one of those users did write multiple comments and posted GIFs referencing cameras on several of the gym’s older posts, appearing to “troll” VIDA’s management team.

Outrage was slightly more visible on Instagram, where several disgruntled members commented on unrelated posts.

“Please. reconsider your placement of cameras in the locker room. There is a general expectation of privacy in the locker room entirely,” wrote one commenter. “I’m appalled by your company’s decision to take away someone’s privacy in the locker room.”

“Are there cameras in the boxes too??” asked another.

“Why are you deleting comments about your illegal locker room cameras?” wrote a third user.

But von Storch is well within his right to insist on cameras in his facilities.

Under D.C. law, it is unlawful for a person to electronically record an individual using a bathroom or restroom or who is totally or partially undressed or changing clothes without their express permission.

However, that prohibition does not apply to instances “where there are signs prominently displayed informing persons that the entire premises or designated portions of the premises are under surveillance.”

VIDA will have signs alerting people to the presence of cameras once the installation is finished.

Von Storch also said members can cancel their membership without incurring a penalty if they are uncomfortable with the new policy.

Neither a VIDA Fitness spokesperson nor David von Storch responded Metro Weekly‘s requests for comment as of press time.