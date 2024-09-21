Brian Sims Named CEO of Pro-LGBTQ “Agenda PAC”

Laura Loomer viciously attacked U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham in a social media tirade, alleging that the Republican is gay and should come out.

"When is Lindsay (sic) coming out of the closet? We all know you're Gay, Lindsey," the far-right extremist wrote on X, adding, "There's nothing wrong with Gay people."

She was posting in response to criticism from the South Carolina senator, who had issued a response to Loomer's racist online posts about Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Loomer, a failed congressional candidate and one of former President Donald Trump's most vocal supporters, had shared a post of Harris speaking about her Indian heritage.