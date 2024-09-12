Chappell Roan Dedicates MTV Award to “Queer and Trans People”

Chappell Roan acknowledged the influence of the LGBTQ community in her work accepting the award for “Best New Artist” at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old, who had previously appeared on the red carpet in a 600-year-old robe, complete with a mint green cape, thigh-high boots, jewelry, a sword, and a medieval rug, changed into an armor-inspired outfit — an homage to Joan of Arc — to perform her hit single “Good Luck, Babe!”

She was still wearing the outfit when accepting the Moon Person trophy from fellow singer Tinashe.

The 26-year-old singer — who has charted several songs on the Billboard Hot 100 and drawn massive crowds to her concerts — read a speech she had written in her diary should she win. In it, she thanked the LGBTQ community, of which she is a part.

“Thank you MTV and Island Records and my team and my family and friends,” Roan said. “I dedicate this to all the drag artists who inspired me. And I dedicate this to queer and trans people that fuel pop all around.

“Thank you the gays who dedicate my songs to someone they love… or hate,” she added. “And thank you to the people who are fans, who listen to me, who hear me when I share my joy and my fears. Thank you for listening.

“And for all kids in the Midwest, watching right now, I see you, I understand you, because I’m one of you. And don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t be exactly who you want to be, bitch.”

Roan was also nominated for “MTV Push Performance of the Year,” “Best Trending Video,” and “Song of the Summer,” but did not win the categories.

“Roan’s words on the VMA stage have the potential to reach an audience who may be less familiar with the LGBTQ community,” said GLAAD’s Anthony Allen Ramos in a statement. “It’s truly inspiring to see that along her meteoric rise to stardom, Chappell Roan is proud to show her identity as a queer woman in music and is also deeply committed to uplifting voices from all parts of the LGBTQ community.”

Prior to the awards ceremony, Roan earned plaudits from some fans and media observers for standing her ground on the red carpet after being heckled by a photographer who yelled “Shut the fuck up” at her.

“You shut the fuck up,” she yelled back, pointing at the photographer. After getting assistance to adjust her red carpet outfit, Roan added, wagging a finger at her heckler. “Don’t. Not me, bitch!”

The altercation was posted to social media platforms, including X.

Chappell Roan was told by a #vmas photographer to “shut the f**k up”, leading to her response. pic.twitter.com/jXaTfIH7yR — 🏁 (@concertleaks) September 11, 2024

Roan’s reaction prompted cheers and comments, including one attendee who was heard responding, “You tell ’em, girl.”

She later told Entertainment Tonight about the altercation, saying, “This is quite overwhelming and quite scary. I think for someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying. And I yelled back. I yelled back! You don’t get to yell at me like that.”