Chappell Roan Dragged Over Political Comment

Chappell Roan is coming under widespread criticism for comments that she has made regarding her political views.

The singer previously made headlines for retaliating against a photographer who told her to “shut the fuck up” on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards, and complained about “creepy” fans who feel “entitled” to overstep their boundaries by infringing on the rising pop star’s personal space and subjecting her to “abuse and harassment.”

This time, in an interview with the United Kingdom newspaper The Guardian, the politically left-leaning, lesbian pop star said she has “so many issues with our government in every way.”

As she tours the U.K., Roan has been donating one British pound for every ticket sold to her concerts to the LGBTQ rights charity Kaleidoscope Trust, and has been selling signed risograph prints for 100 British pounds sterling, with proceeds going toward aid for Palestine — putting her money where her mouth is, at least in terms of causes she’s passionate about.

But that passion doesn’t extend to the decision of whom she’ll be casting her vote for in November in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

In June, while dressed as Lady Liberty, Roan told the crowd at the Governor’s Ball festival in New York that she declined an invitation to perform at a Pride event hosted by the Biden White House.

“We want liberty, justice, and freedom for all,” she said. “When you do that, that’s when I’ll come.” The comment was a reference to her displeasure with the U.S. government’s unflinching support of Israel in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Roan told Rolling Stone in an interview published earlier this month that she first considered going, planning not to sing but to read poetry by Palestinian women in a symbolic protest of the United States’ failure to pressure Israel to negotiate a ceasefire agreement.

“You fuck with the president and the government, your security is not the same, and neither is your family’s,” her publicist allegedly warned her, so she ultimately decided to decline the invite.

Roan also was critical of the White House’s stance on transgender rights at the time, specifically a statement regarding Biden’s belief that transgender youth should delay surgical interventions until adulthood. (The White House eventually partially walked back the comment.)

Because Roan is not keen on the Biden administration’s stances on various issues, it stands to reason that she might also not be the biggest fan of Biden’s vice president, Kamala Harris, who is now mounting her own White House bid. As such, no one should expect a Taylor Swift-style endorsement from the “Pink Pony Club” singer anytime soon.

Roan is not completely hostile to the concept of a Harris presidential run, simply saying that she has different political priorities. She is also puzzled by the reaction from those on the political Left to her past comments, who have accused her of being a secret supporter of Donald Trump.

“Right now, it’s more important than ever to use your vote, and I will do whatever it takes to protect people’s civil rights, especially the LGBTQ+ community,” Roan told Rolling Stone. “My ethics and values will always align with that, and that hasn’t changed with a different nominee.”

She added, however, that she feels “lucky to be alive during an incredibly historical time period when a woman of color is a presidential nominee.”

Roan echoed previous comments she’d made to the press, saying, “There are so many things that I would want to change. So I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone. There’s problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote – vote small, vote for what’s going on in your city.”

She added that she’d like to see a change in how transgender rights is being addressed in the United States, asserting that it is unacceptable to have cisgender people making decisions on behalf of transgender individuals.

It was the use of “both sides,” however, that set off a number of left-leaning people on social media.

George Takei took to X, accusing Roan of glossing over what he believes are stark differences between Republicans and Democrats on LGBTQ rights and towards the idea of liberal democracy in general, as well as the level to which more extremist positions are condoned or even promoted within the Republican Party.

“If you’re a high profile figure in the LGBTQ+ community, you need to take stand in this election. Both sidesing it when our community is under direct attack from the GOP is an irresponsible cop out,” the gay actor wrote.

If you’re a high profile figure in the LGBTQ+ community, you need to take stand in this election. Both sidesing it when our community is under direct attack from the GOP is an irresponsible cop out. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 22, 2024

Other social media users expressed similar disappointment over the use of “both sides” by Roan in condemning both major political parties as if they are equivalent or engaging in the same type of behavior.

“This is an excessively privileged position to take,” trans activist Charlotte Clymer wrote. “We’re gonna win, VP Harris will be elected, and it’s because of the many thousands of staff and volunteers and tens of millions of reasonable adults who understand life under Trump (again) would be horrific for all of us.”

This is an excessively privileged position to take. We’re gonna win, VP Harris will be elected, and it’s because of the many thousands of staff and volunteers and tens of millions of reasonable adults who understand life under Trump (again) would be horrific for all of us. https://t.co/GzMyDWjxEI — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) September 22, 2024

“I’m tired of artists like Chappell Roan profiting off of queer and drag culture and then refusing to do the bare minimum when it comes to standing up for LGBTQ+ rights because she’s probably afraid of getting cancelled by a small portion of the internet or is just uneducated,” wrote Jack Diprimio.

I’m tired of artists like Chappell Roan profiting off of queer and drag culture and then refusing to do the bare minimum when it comes to standing up for LGBTQ+ rights because she’s probably afraid of getting cancelled by a small portion of the internet or is just uneducated https://t.co/MOhZr3myPp — jack diprimio (@DiprimioJack) September 22, 2024

“Chappell roan is an embarrassment to lesbians,” wrote Maya Lunna. “You can’t borrow from drag aesthetics and embrace your sexuality and then pretend the party that would criminalize our happiness is the same as the one who protects it.”

Chappell roan is an embarrassment to lesbians You can't borrow from drag aesthetics and embrace your sexuality and then pretend the party that would criminalize our happiness is the same as the one who protects it. https://t.co/eHbbH2N9LS — Maya Luna (@RealMayaLuna) September 22, 2024

“Pretty sure there’s only one side painting drag queens out to be pedophiles and trying to outlaw gay marriage and trans people *existing,*” wrote Olivia Julianna. “Such a flop ass answer. The worst kind of political opinion- indifference.”

Pretty sure there’s only one side painting drag queens out to be pedophiles and trying to outlaw gay marriage and trans people *existing* Such a flop ass answer. The worst kind of political opinion- indifference. https://t.co/vr5SyZExvd — Olivia Julianna 🇺🇸🦅🗳️ (@0liviajulianna) September 22, 2024

Some users defended Roan, noting that her comments about the presidential race have been much more nuanced and mature.

Many of those people accused mainstream liberals — who are ideologically more centrist than Roan and her fans — of engaging in character assassination of anyone who does not adhere to Democratic Party orthodoxy. They argued that Roan is not required to endorse any candidate, and questioned why anyone supporting Harris would care that Roan did not endorse the sitting vice president.

“all the gay liberals reacting to that chappell roan statement… get a life lol. people don’t like seeing babies blown to pieces and then get told that is must happen and that we’ll pay and provide the bombs for it. take it up with kamala! no one owes you fealty,” wrote a user named Mohammad, referring to the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza.

all the gay liberals reacting to that chappell roan statement… get a life lol. people don’t like seeing babies blown to pieces and then get told that is must happen and that we’ll pay and provide the bombs for it. take it up with kamala! no one owes you fealty — Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) September 22, 2024

Citing Roans’ comments to Rolling Stone about Harris being the Democratic nominee, X user ray wrote, “she’s literally voting for kamala but doesn’t like her stance on palestine obviously, just like almost everyone on twitter lmao yall need to stfu now.”

she’s literally voting for kamala but doesn’t like her stance on palestine obviously, just like almost everyone on twitter lmao yall need to stfu now https://t.co/FA3QSLFzKq pic.twitter.com/LW2BcPMpe6 — ray🧡🤍🩷 (@macselbowdance2) September 22, 2024

“i think it’s prettyyy clear that chappell means this in a leftist- she won’t not vote but she hates that kamala still supports israel way and not a borderline republican way- yall just love to hate her,” wrote a user named marie.

i think it’s prettyyy clear that chappell means this in a leftist- she won’t not vote but she hates that kamala still supports israel way and not a borderline republican way- yall just love to hate her https://t.co/vJwf7tA7J1 — marie (@sapphicsuburbia) September 22, 2024

“I don’t get how people don’t see this is is a far left take. Why are they mad at her,” wrote a user named Morgan.

Replying to Morgan, Anthony Au Green Party, noted that it was mainstream liberals and Democratic partisans, and not left-wing activists, criticizing Roan.

“I still think we should vote or you can’t really complain if a republican wins,” Morgan replied. “But. Anyone should be able to know what she knows. And not need someone endorsed to (sic) them.”

Exactly. I knew that. Idk why it's so crazy to say it.

I still think we should vote or you can't really complain if a republican wins. But. Anyone should be able to know what she knows. And not need someone endorsed to them. — M0RGAN)))♻️✦🫂 (@Rattfood) September 23, 2024

