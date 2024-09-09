Commanders Exec Claimed Black Players Are “Homophobic”

A gay man who attended the high school where Tim Walz and his wife, Gwen, worked as teachers is praising the Minnesota governor and Democratic vice presidential candidate's longstanding support for LGBTQ individuals.

Jacob Reitan, who, in 1999, became the first out gay student at Mankato West High School, recently spoke with former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for a segment during the August 7 edition of her MSNBC show, Inside with Jen Psaki.

Reitan, who was one of Gwen Walz's English literature students in 1997, recalled how, on the first day of class, she informed students that her classroom would be a "safe space" for LGBTQ students. Tim Walz, meanwhile, would go on to serve as the faculty sponsor of the school's first gay-straight alliance club, which Reitan helped start.