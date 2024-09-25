Gay for Pay? Anti-LGBTQ Activist’s Alleged Gay Porn Career Exposed

Corey DeAngelis, an education activist known for his anti-“woke” crusading and rhetoric expressing hostility toward the LGBTQ community, reportedly appeared in two pornographic films aimed at gay audiences.

DeAngelis is a self-described “school choice evangelist,” espousing charter schools, taxpayer-funded vouchers to send children to private, often religiously-affiliated schools, and homeschooling as better alternatives than public schools.

In 2014, he apparently was featured in two films for the website GayHoopla under the name “Seth Rose.”

DeAngelis did not engage in any one-on-one intimate encounters with other performers. Rather, he performed a solo masturbation scene, as well as the “jerk-off race,” a thundering masturbation competition with three other performers who only touch themselves.

His appearance in the films has triggered accusations of hypocrisy, particularly considering his attacks on public schools that foster acceptance of LGBTQ students.

The gay porn website Str8UpGayPorn has largely been credited with linking DeAngelis to his past performances as “Seth Rose,” with prominent LGBTQ influencer Matt Bernstein trumpeting the post’s allegations to his 436,000 followers on X.

But Str8UpGayPorn credits Current Revolt, a Texas-based right-wing political website, with first breaking the news.

DeAngelis is a conservative education reform advocate and a senior fellow at the American Federation for Children. He is also a frequent Fox News guest and has emerged as one of the school-choice movement’s most high-profile supporters, doing hundreds of speaking engagements and authoring or co-authoring peer-reviewed studies, as well as more than 100 op-eds, in which he attacks the current public education system and advocates for a more privatized system.

In 2021, he was named one of Forbes’ “30 Under 30” in the education category, with the business magazine singing his praises.

DeAngelis frequently inveighs against teachers, accusing them of brainwashing America’s youth into embracing political correctness, racial grievances, anti-Semitism, and support for LGBTQ identity.

He authored The Parent Revolution: Rescuing Your Kids from the Radicals Ruining Our Schools, a book endorsed by Donald Trump, who praised the text’s espousal of”parental rights.” Trump claimed it was a “great guide to help Moms and Dads take back control of their children’s education from the RADICAL MARXISTS ruining our schools.”

Earlier this year, DeAngelis appeared on Fox News to provide commentary on the rowdy college campus protests against the war in Gaza that occurred this spring. He blamed the public education system for creating a generation of college-age Americans who are so “indoctrinated” that they would take part in such protests, which many conservatives sought to cast as anti-Semitic, rowdy, undisciplined, and even violent.

“They’re focusing more on the LGBTs than the ABC’s,” DeAngelis said during one Fox News appearance. “It’s just propaganda, and it’s a way for the Left to control the minds of other people’s children.”

Recently, DeAngelis quote-tweeted an X post from Republican U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) that included a graphic allegedly outlining the “Radical Left’s 2024 Weekly Lesson Plan” for schools. The graphic claimed that teachers are prioritizing Drag Queen Story Hour, mandatory pronoun recognition, and “boys participating in girls’ sports,” a dig at transgender athletes.

“It’s time to pass the Educational Choice for Children Act. School choice defeats the woke mind virus,” DeAngelis wrote.

Since the GayHoopla story broke, DeAngelis has been scrubbed from the American Federation for Children’s web page for its leadership team. He is currently scheduled to appear — and has not been scrubbed from the program — at a right-wing conference called “Rescue the Republic” in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Sept. 29. The event is supposed to feature remarks and appearances from a number of right-wing influencers, politicians, conservative pundits, and anti-LGBTQ activists.

DeAngelis has gone silent on social media. His last post on X — in which he accused Kamala Harris and Democrats of believing they “own your kids” — was on September 19, ahead of Current Revolt‘s allegations about his adult film past.

“DeAngelis is a sideshow charlatan,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis wrote in a statement to the LGBTQ magazine The Advocate. “The real threat is from the people who’ve propped him up and their Project 2025 blueprint for a government takeover that would demolish the Department of Education and refuse to recognize rising LGBTQ visibility and acceptance across society.”

