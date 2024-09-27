Grindr Hookup Leads to Brutal Double Stabbing

A mid-afternoon Grindr hookup on Manhattan’s Upper East Side turned into a bloody double stabbing that left one would-be sexual partner dead and another seriously injured.

Police say that a 27-year-old man had invited another man from the gay dating app to his apartment on East 95th Street around 1:30 p.m. Once inside, the visitor suddenly blurted out, “I hate all people!”

The visitor allegedly pulled out a knife and began stabbing the 27-year-old. The victim grabbed a kitchen knife and sought to defend himself by stabbing his assailant in the chest and neck, according to police.

The 27-year-old called police, who responded to the scene of the stabbings. They found the visitor unconscious and unresponsive, pronouncing him dead at the scene. They also recovered two knives from the apartment.

The surviving man, who suffered multiple lacerations, was listed in serious but stable condition at Weill Cornell Medical Center.

The investigation into the double stabbing remains ongoing. It is unclear whether the surviving man will be arrested or whether his alleged actions will be deemed as self-defense.

So far, no arrest has been made.

The bloody and brutal altercation serves as a reminder of the importance of screening potential dates or hookups and taking precautions before meeting in person. The relative anonymity that dating apps offer — and the lack of tools to verify a person’s identity — can allow would-be violent perpetrators to deliberately target victims.

There have been multiple instances where meetups have turned violent. In June 2020, a Louisiana man went seeking out gay men on apps, hoping to carry out a gruesome attack. He arranged a date with an 18-year-old, whom he restrained and attempted to stab to death before trying to dismember the body in a bathtub.

The youth ultimately survived the stabbing, but had to undergo intensive physical therapy to gain back strength in his hands and wrists, which were severed during the murder attempt. The perpetrator was arrested and pled guilty to federal kidnapping charges. He was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison.

In September 2020, a Bronx man was arrested and charged with murder for stabbing a man, whom he had met through Grindr, after arranging to host him at his apartment.

The following month, a 17-year-old was arrested in Waco, Texas, after he was accused of using Grindr to pose as an older person and arrange in-person meetings with three men, whom he shot, wounding two and killing a third.

In 2021, a Texas man was charged with murder for allegedly using Grindr to arrange a meeting with a man whom he robbed and strangled to death.

In 2023, a transgender man was murdered after leaving to go on a date with a person he had been corresponding with online for over a month-and-a-half. And in July 2024, a Pennsylvania man was arrested for killing and dismembering a 14-year-old transgender girl whom he allegedly met through Grindr for a hookup.