Cher Endorses Kamala Harris, Urging Her Followers to Vote

Cher has endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

“I have followed Kamala Harris since she was my U.S. senator,” the music legend said in a video posted to social media last weekend. “She fought for me then, and she is fighting for all of us now. That’s why I’m proudly voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.”

She added, “I know they will fight to protect our rights, and I’m so grateful to be able to make my voice count this year. I hope you will too.”

I’m voting for @KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz, I hope you will too. Go to https://t.co/TgRqiwPWbe to make a plan to vote. Go to https://t.co/K3DmAPjgRY to find ways to get involved. pic.twitter.com/Ji99H402DY — Cher (@cher) October 18, 2024

Cher told her followers to take action by voting, writing in the post’s caption, “Go to http://IWillVote.com to make a plan to vote. Go to http://go.kamalaharris.com to find ways to get involved.”

The Grammy Award-winning singer is a longtime supporter of Democratic politicians and has been outspoken about political issues.

This past summer, the 78-year-old criticized Joe Biden remaining on the ticket as the Democratic Party’s nominee following a weak televised debate performance in June, and predicted defeat for Democrats if they didn’t change course.

“In my heart I’m tortured, because I don’t believe the Democrats can win the Presidency with ‘Pres Biden’ ‘Joe,’ whom I’ve loved since we met in 2008,” Cher wrote on X. “I campaigned for him I believe it’s time to pass the baton, time for Dems to think ‘way’ outside the box. Maybe even a split ticket.”

The mother of transgender writer, musician, and actor Chaz Bono, Cher has long had a large LGBTQ fan following for decades and has advocated publicly for transgender rights, which is partly why she’s supporting Harris.

Cher adds her name to a host of musicians backing the sitting vice president against Donald Trump in November’s election, including Barbra Streisand, Carol King, Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen, Willie Nelson, Charli XCX, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, P!nk, and Lizzo.