Michael Cyril Creighton is the Best Neighbor on “Only Murders”

A day on the lively set of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building might mean watching two beloved Hollywood leading ladies tumble over furniture in a hilarious all-out brawl, or simply staying on your toes alongside the comedy’s star trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

It might also mean an afternoon in bed with a four-legged guest star who — according to Michael Cyril Creighton, who plays Only Murders‘ cat-loving neighbor Howard Morris — couldn’t contain their excitement over working on the Emmy-winning hit.

“There was only one Hammy Faye. And she was really sweet and really cute,” Creighton says, recalling the fresh-faced potbellied pig, real name Sprinkles, who, as Hammy Faye Bakker, turns out to be a pivotal pet in the show’s twisty fourth-season mystery.

“I mean, I’m used to working with animals on the show, just because that seems to be what Howard has done since season one. The cat, the bird, now the dog, and Hammy,” he continues. “The cool thing is they always have someone come in and introduce you to the dog, or pig, and make sure the animal is comfortable with you, and you’re comfortable with the animal. So there’s a nice meet and greet.”

Even though the animal is safe and very well taken care of, animals are unpredictable — except that they will always do what animals do.

“I would say the dog was a lot easier to work with than the pig,” says Creighton, boldly giving the paws-up to Grave-y the cadaver dog. “The pig was sweet and challenging. It screams like a child. Like it’s got sort of the highest-pitched squeal you could ever imagine. It’s very jarring when you’re trying to act.

“And then it did pee all over me in the middle of a take. So that was fun. It’s an animal, you know. I wasn’t upset. Obviously, it was an accident. But the pig did pee on me during a scene. And I texted Martin Short and said, ‘Just so you know, the pig just peed on me.’ And he said, ‘I hate when animals judge performances.'”

Creighton, who grew up in Long Island, and created an early-career hit with his WGA Award-winning web series Jack in a Box, has been relishing all the opportunities his work on Only Murders has put in front of him.

“I’m so happy that he went from being a two-episode character — it was supposed to be two episodes — and that he’s now a regular,” Creighton says. “I never would have guessed that on my first day on set.” The actor joined the cast in the midst of COVID protocols, arriving to a mostly masked set.

“I thought I was only there for the second or third episode of the first season,” he recalls. “And then to have them keep bringing [Howard] back, and not only bringing him back, but expanding his qualities, exploring who he is as a person. I think he’s so much more than he was when we first met him. And I think part of that is the way I approach it. And part of that is the writers seeing my strengths as an actor. And I also just think people like that guy. People like Howard a lot.”

This season, which finds the OMITB trio trying to solve a murder during the production of a Hollywood movie about them solving murders, adds another busload of A-list guest stars to the show’s comedy playground. Having Oscar winners floating around the set could be distracting. Or just trying to keep a straight face in a scene opposite Steve Martin or Martin Short.

“I generally don’t break,” Creighton says. “And most people don’t. I would say this season, Zach Galifianakis broke a lot. Zach Galifianakis was very delighted by Martin Short, as anyone would be.”

Meryl Streep’s late-blooming actress Loretta, who’s in love with Short’s Oliver Putnam, might agree. Loretta gets into a knockdown, hair-pulling fight with another A-list guest star over her delightful Ollie. As Creighton reveals, it was yet another unpredictable day on the set.

“They did their own stunts. It’s crazy! They wanted to do it themselves,” he says of the grappling guest stars. “There’s one shot, maybe, where you see a stunt double? Basically, for all of their coverage, they did the fight themselves, with their own stunts and they insisted on it. They were like, ‘It has to be like this.’ It’s so fun to watch.”

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building stream weekly through the end of October on Hulu. Visit www.hulu.com.

Subscribe to our free weekly magazine and daily newsletter.