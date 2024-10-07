Musicians Come Together in Support of The Potters House

A throwback to the days of the community-minded café, The Potters House, since its founding in 1960, has been a bastion of the underground arts scene, a gathering place for the civic-minded, and an all-around great place to grab a cup of joe and browse an eclectic offering of books.

The nonprofit Adams Morgan bookstore, which has the comforting feel of a warm hug, runs various social programs, including Pay It Forward, which provides thousands of meals annually to people in need.

To help support the effort, eighteen local musicians randomly paired up — by using matching Tarot cards — into nine duos and set to the task of writing new songs. They will debut the new music on Tuesday night, Oct. 8, at DC9 in an evening-long concert sweetly titled “Why Don’t We Duet?”

The performers, many of whom are members of the LGBTQ community, include Alexia Gabriella, Antoñio Villaronga, Bev Stanton, Christian Crowley, Damien Bethel, Erin Frisby, Jasper Hobbs, Juels Bland, Lou Black, Mx. Mundy, Nina Goodman, Rebecca Berlin, Robzie Trulove, Safety Bear, Sanjay Arora, Sea Griffin, Talia Segal, and Wytold. Proceeds from the concert will directly benefit the Pay It Forward program.

“Why Don’t We Duet?” is Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at DC9, 1940 9th St. NW. Tickets are $15 and are available at the door or by visiting www.dc9.club.