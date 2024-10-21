Shakira to Headline World Pride 2025 Welcome Concert

Shakira will headline World Pride 2025’s Welcome Concert on Saturday, May 31 at Nationals Park.

On October 21, the Colombian singer-songwriter announced a run of 2025 stadium and arena dates across North America as part of her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” World Tour, produced by Live Nation. Her D.C. appearance will mark the start of WorldPride 2025’s festivities.

Known for her high-energy, dynamic performances, the Grammy-winning artist will perform tracks from her new album, as well as some of her most popular hits, according to a press release from World Pride organizers.

The tour marks her first since her global 2018 “El Dorado” world tour.

Fans can register for an “Artist Presale” through Tuesday, October 22, at 11:59 p.m. EST at Shakira.com for tickets.

Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week before sales open to the general public on Friday, October 25, at noon. Citi, an official tour sponsor, will also offer cardmembers access to pre-sale tickets between noon on Wednesday, October 23, and 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, October 24.

The Welcome Ceremony for World Pride 2025 will kick off at Nationals Park, with remarks from key dignitaries and the welcoming of athletes competing in the Capital Cup, a multi-sports festival associated WorldPride, followed by Shakira’s performance.

Interpride, the international association representing more than 400 global Pride organizations, along with the Capital Pride Alliance, celebrated the news of landing such a prominent headliner for the Welcome Concert, which will take place amid various Pride festivities between May 17 and June 8, 2025.

“We are thrilled to welcome Colombian pop legend Shakira to D.C. for a truly momentous evening of love, pride, and community,” Ryan Bos, executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance, said in a statement.

“We can’t wait to welcome the world to Washington, D.C. for World Pride 2025,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement. “There’s a lot to look forward to and a lot to be excited about — and a kickoff concert with Shakira is one more fantastic reason to plan your trip to D.C. for WorldPride.”

World Pride, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of D.C.’s “Pride in the Nation’s Capital” celebration, is expected to draw more than 3 million people to the District of Columbia.

The World Pride Welcome Concert is Saturday, May 31 at Nationals Park, 1500 S. Capitol St. SE, in Washington, D.C. For more information about tickets, visit nats.com/Shakira.

Fans may also purchase VIP packages, including premium tickets, meet-and-greet events, and photo opportunities with Shakira, an autographed item, access to the pre-show VIP lounge, and exclusive merchandise by visiting vipnation.com. All sales are final.

For more information about World Pride events, visit WorldPrideDC.org.

