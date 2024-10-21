Doctor Sued for Treating Trans Minors in Texas

In the first-of-its-kind lawsuit in the United States, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued a Dallas doctor, accusing her of violating Texas’s law barring physicians from providing gender-affirming care to minors.
Paxton alleges that Dr. May Chi Lau, a specialist in adolescent medicine, prescribed and provided hormone treatments to 21 minors between October 2023 and August 2024 to assist the youth in transitioning genders.
Under the ban, which was passed last year and upheld by the Texas Supreme Court in June after being challenged in a lawsuit, doctors are prohibited from providing puberty blockers or hormone replacement therapy to minors and can have their license to practice medicine permanently revoked and be fined hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The ban contains an exception for youth who had begun the process of transitioning before June 1, 2023, and who had attended 12 or more sessions of mental health counseling or psychotherapy at least six months before beginning treatment.
However, the law also directs providers to eventually wean those same patients off the hormones they are taking over time “and in a manner that is safe and medically appropriate and that minimizes the risk of complications.”
It’s unclear whether the minors allegedly treated by Lau fall under the exception — in which case, she is simply being targeted to send a warning message to other doctors to stop treating transgender patients altogether.
“Texas passed a law to protect children from these dangerous unscientific medical interventions that have irreversible and damaging effects,” Paxton said in a statement on October 17. “Doctors who continue to provide these harmful ‘gender transition’ drugs and treatments will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”
Paxton alleges that Lau falsified medical records by using “false diagnoses and billing codes” to conceal the fact that she was writing prescriptions for hormones.
The lawsuit is the first in the country to be brought by an attorney general against an individual doctor for allegedly violating a state’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors.
Paxton is one of several Republican attorneys general who have subpoenaed hospitals and gender-affirming care clinics for patients’ records in an effort to see how many minors have attempted to transition.
Texas is one of 26 states that have banned minors from accessing transition-related treatments.
Critics claim that gender-affirming treatments are experimental, based on flawed science, and are harmful to patients in the long term. Many also assert that there is no such thing as gender identity and that transgender people simply have psychological issues that need to be resolved.
However, many major medical organizations, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, argue that providing transition-related care is the appropriate treatment for a person struggling with gender dysphoria, in which people feel distress when their gender identity does not align with their assigned sex at birth.
The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments on December 4 in a case challenging the constitutionality of a similar prohibition in Tennessee. The decision in that case will determine whether such prohibitions are legal in the 25 other states with nearly identical laws.
Donald Trump's ads attacking Kamala Harris for her support of gender-affirming care for transgender prisoners are ringing a bit hollow following a New York Times exposé that showed his own Justice Department held a very similar position.
Trump is not being widely called out for his hypocrisy, however. Most Democrats, save Harris, sidestep any mention of transgender issues -- appearing concerned that their support of transgender rights will hurt them among moderate and swing voters. Republicans, meanwhile, simply ignore all historical facts.
In his ads, Trump has lambasted Harris for supporting gender-affirming care for transgender inmates, including undocumented immigrants who are in custody, in an attempt to paint her as too liberal in the eyes of moderate and independent voters.
Charles Moran, the president of the Log Cabin Republicans, penned an editorial in Newsweek slamming the Democratic presidential ticket as the "wrong choice" for LGBTQ Americans.
The leader of the nation's gay Republican group attacks Democratic nominee and current Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as extreme and beholden to the interests of left-wing interest groups.
"Their agenda goes far beyond what our community has sought for decades, which is equality for LGBT Americans under the law," Moran writes. "In reality, Harris and Walz are crusaders for a small but powerful cabal of the LGBT Left which wants to erase the concept of biological sex from society, expose young children to overtly sexualized and ideological content, and strip parents of their rights to make critical decisions about their children."
The Trump presidential campaign has doubled down on its anti-transgender rhetoric, running an attack ad against Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris for her support of allowing incarcerated transgender individuals to receive gender-affirming care, including surgeries.
The ad, titled "Nonsense," features clips of Harris speaking about her record as California's attorney general with Mara Keisling, former executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality. Harris discusses whether transgender inmates would be allowed to receive treatments for gender dysphoria that their doctors had classified as "medically necessary."
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
You must be logged in to post a comment.