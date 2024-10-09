Win Tickets to A Drag Queen Christmas!

A drag queen featured in a Trump attack ad against Kamala Harris is considering filing a lawsuit against the former president's campaign for using her image without permission.

As Metro Weekly previously reported, the ad attacks Harris for supporting gender-affirming care to transgender prisoners. It features clips and photos of Harris interspersed with interviews she's given, pictures of Biden administration officials, and a video of her posing for a photo with a drag queen during a 2022 Pride Month event.

The spot is intended to sway Americans uncomfortable with gender nonconformity and transgender visibility into voting for former President Donald Trump.