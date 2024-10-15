Win Tickets to Norm Lewis in Concert at Wolf Trap

This section is always a grabbag of events and activities, a multi-genre arts smorgasbord we lovingly compile every season to cover those performances that aren't quite one thing or another, and don't quite fit within the confines of our other sections. It's a mix of stand-up comedy, drag shows, dance parties, exhibits, readings, book and poetry readings, and a sampling of the many restaurants in Bethesda. And it adds up to a lot of additional offerings apart from our other categories of film, stage, dance, classical music and pop.

This fall, you could dust off your cowboy boots and dance with the DC Rawhides as they host their debut evening at Glen Echo Park. Or take in a reading of a queer author at D.C.'s newest bookstore, the LGBTQ-owned Little District Books. Or set your sights on a queer extravaganza put together to honor Hispanic Heritage Month at DC9. Or maybe you'd like to take in a rare in-person evening with Bob The Drag Queen at the Lincoln Theatre -- or opt for the Jinx and DeLa holiday brew at the Lincoln.