12 Maryland College Students Use Grindr to Assault a Gay Man

Twelve students at Salisbury University in Maryland face hate crime charges for allegedly targeting a gay man on Grindr and luring him to an apartment where they viciously assaulted him.

Seven students associated with the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and five others are accused of creating a fake profile on Grindr to lure the man — whose age, name, and other identifying information is not being revealed at this time — to an off-campus apartment.

The students reportedly posed as a 16-year-old boy — the age of consent in Maryland — and sought to arrange a meeting under “false pretenses,” according to a press release posted to Facebook by the Salisbury Police Department.

Once the man arrived at the off-campus apartment, a group of about 15 students surrounded him, forcing him to sit on a chair in the middle of the living room, before kicking, punching, and spitting on him while shouting derogatory terms.

At least one student, who was wearing a Salisbury University hoodie, hit the victim multiple times with a cooking sheet, according to charging documents.

The victim later told investigators he tried to flee but was obstructed. After being allowed to finally leave, he sought treatment for his injuries, including a broken rib and bruising across his body.

Police were made aware of the incident not due to a complaint from the victim but after two other people claimed that one of the 12 students showed them a video of part of the alleged assault.

Police were eventually able to track the victim down through MVA records because his license plate was visible in the video as he fled the scene.

Police have not disclosed the victim’s age, if he is associated with Salisbury University, or if he knew his alleged attackers.

All twelve students identified as suspects in the attack have been charged with assault, false imprisonment, and reckless endangerment, in addition to the hate crime enhancements.

The men who were charged are:

Ryder Baker, 20, of Olney, Maryland

Brennan Aird, 18, of Milton, Delaware

Riley Brister, 20, of Davidsonville, Maryland

Cruz Cespedes, of Jarrettsville, Maryland

Dylan Earp, 20, of Gambrills, Maryland

Elijah Johnson, 19, of Crofton, Maryland

Zachary Leinemann, 18, of Crofton, Maryland

Cameron Guy, 18, of Baltimore City, Maryland

Jacob Howard, 19, of Elkridge, Maryland

Eric Sinclair, 21, of Mount Airy, Maryland

Patrick Gutierrez, 19, of Salisbury, Maryland

Dylan Pietuszka, 20, of Friendship, Maryland

Steven Rakow, a defense attorney for Brister, told WJZ that his client intends to plead not guilty to the charges and that “there’s more to the story than what’s being reported in the press.”

Already, several commentators have responded to the Salisbury Police Department’s post, alleging that the victim is a pedophile for seeking to meet up with a 16-year-old or attempting to defend the youths’ actions as justified.

Others have commented that the age of consent in the state should be raised to 18. Some have even attempted to release personal information about the alleged victim.

A Salisbury University spokesperson said the students involved in the incident have all been suspended while the investigation continues.

“Salisbury University condemns all acts of violence,” the spokesperson said in a statement on behalf of the university. “Any student who commits an act of violence can expect to face criminal charges, as well as disciplinary action under SU’s Student Code of Community Standards. The crimes described are in direct conflict with Salisbury University’s values and what we stand for. Hate has no place at SU.”