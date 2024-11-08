Gay DJ “The Barber” Dies After Being Attacked in Northwest D.C.

Bryan Smith, a well-known and popular D.C.-based DJ and hairstylist, has died after being brutally attacked in a robbery.

Smith, also known as “The Barber,” was found unconscious in the 500 block of T Street NW around 5 a.m. on October 26. He was found suffering from severe injuries, including head trauma, with blood on his nose and hands, according to D.C. FOX affiliate WTTG. He was transported to a local hospital and lay in a coma for over a week before passing away on Thursday, November 7.

Smith’s friends created a GoFundMe page intended to help financially assist him while he recovered from his injuries. The crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $54,000.

Police say they believe two suspects attacked Smith, stealing his phone and his wallet, along with his credit cards. The Metropolitan Police Department has released surveillance video footage of the suspects and their car in the hope of identifying them.

The suspects in question are connected to at least three additional incidents.

Shortly after the attack on Smith, around 5:50 a.m., they assaulted and attempted to rob others in the 1900 block of 14th St. NW.

Five minutes later, they allegedly robbed another person in the 1800 block of Vermont Ave. NW, following that up with another robbery in the 900 block of Rhode Island Ave. NE around 7:22 a.m, according to an MPD press release.

Shortly after the attack Smith’s boyfriend, Tyler, told WTTG’s Shomari Stone he hopes police are able to apprehend the perpetrators and stop them from carrying out similar violent attacks against others.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the now-fatal robbery of Smith. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to MPD’s Text Tip Line at 50411.

The attack on Smith comes amid concerns of rising violence against D.C. residents in areas where the nightlife scene is active.

A male model was recently hospitalized after being set upon by at least seven individuals at a local McDonald’s last week following a night patronizing local gay bars. He has since been released from the hospital, where he is recovering from several injuries sustained during the attack.