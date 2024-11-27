Khalid Admits He’s Gay After Being Outed

Khalid has come out as gay in a series of posts on X after being outed by a person who claimed to have hooked up with him.

In a post last Friday, the “Location” and “Young Dumb & Broke” singer shared a rainbow flag emoji, writing, “there yall go. next topic please lol.”

“Wait hope Mr Khalid isn’t GEHHH!” someone responded.

“I am! And that’s okay,” was the Grammy-winning artist’s reply.

Khalid also addressed the topic in a separate post, noting that he was “outed” by another person.

“I got outted and the world still continues to turn,” he wrote. “Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me love yall.”

I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me 🖤 love yall — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 23, 2024

The posts came after Hugo Almonte, a bisexual singer, rapper, and content creator, went on a social media rampage about artists he’s had sex with, writing that “one of your favorite gay R&B singers” once offered him drugs and “tried to set me up and lie that I broke into his house.”

Almonte also claimed that the “gay artists that are out right now” are “shitty as fuck.” He followed up the posts by sharing a photo with Khalid.

Almonte later told Rolling Stone — without specifically naming Khalid — that he intended to “share how [Khalid] tried to use his power to silence me because I simply ended our relationship.”

Almonte claimed he has received death threats, and said “it’s crazy that these people said I was chasing clout, when I was holding onto this for five years, and I finally had enough.”

Almonte’s posts on the topic have since been deleted.

One X user expressed support for Khalid, but noted that the singer’s sexuality was perhaps not as much of a secret as thought. “the closet was glass baby. but we accept you. its not about who you love its about your artistry!”

“I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just not any of your business,” Khalid responded.

I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just not any of your business https://t.co/jAW9f7I5oO — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 23, 2024

Other artists have since come out in support of Khalid, condemning Almonte’s posts.

“Your music can barely allow you to afford a small fry at jack in the box and you’re pressed about outing someone who has three diamond records,” gay music producer and DJ Amorhous wrote. “y’all are not the same, babes. If you’re intentionally going out of your way to be shady or cause mess, do not be shocked if your failing music career is brought up.”

“loser Loser LOSER LOSER behaviour,” wrote gay pop-R&B producer MNEK, tagging Almonte in the post.

In a video, Khalid expressed his frustration with Almonte’s accusation.

“I feel like it’s important to speak my side of the situation,” he said, starting with the drug accusations leveled by Almonte. “I’ve never done cocaine a day in my life. I don’t place myself in those scenarios. I’m not in those surrounding. I smoke weed, and I drink a little bit, but I’ve never done cocaine a day in my life. For real.

“Let’s talk about this escorting thing. I’ve never paid for sex a day in my life. Ever. I’ve never paid anybody to date me. I’ve never paid anybody to be in a relationship with me. Ever.”

Shared this on Instagram so I’m gonna share this here too. Thank you pic.twitter.com/i8mJIZsfAn — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 25, 2024

Khalid admitted to dating Almonte four years ago but said that was also the last time he spoke with Almonte, as reported by Billboard.

“The last time I talked to this guy was four years ago. This is all random, I don’t know why he did it, and I don’t know what’s going on with him. Mental health is real, but I haven’t even had a conversation or seen this dude in four years.”

He went on to say he had never accused anybody publicly of breaking into his house, and the only people who knew about a break-in were his close friends. He also explained why he feels the need to dispel the rumors fueled by Almonte’s allegations.

“Seeing the few comments of people painting me as if I’m just some manipulative abuser, it’s just crazy to me… Regarding the stories of the abuse, it’s triggering because it’s the other way around, and that’s what hurts. That’s what hurts the most.”