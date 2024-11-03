‘The Big Gay Jamboree’ is the Perfect Catnip for Gay Theatergoes

They’re havin’ a gay old time in Bareback, Idaho. Foot stompin’, lumber jackin’, and high steppin’ dance moves are all part of the charm as the townsfolk prepare for Stacey’s (Marla Mindelle) wedding. Welcome to The Big Gay Jamboree.

The only problem is that no one in the town quite understands the leading lady and, after a night of heavy drinking, she can’t make sense of them either.

Somehow, she’s trapped in a time warp with Flora (Natalie Walker), a nymph shunned for her sexual proclivities, Bert (Constanine Rousouli), a sexy serial killer who is coming to terms with his own sexuality, Clarence (Paris Nix), a handsome, African-American man who is tired of being the token black in the story, but who wins Stacey’s affection, and an ensemble of townspeople whose squeaky clean, perma-smile demeanors suggest a Peyton Place vibe with jazz hands.

Musical theater has long been catnip for much of the queer community, but here it is set in overdrive as references from the entire canon are implemented. Particular standouts include a schooling of the Gay-B-C’s, which riffs on The Sound of Music‘s “Do-Re-Mi” (no stereotypes are safe here) and another nod to Cassie’s “The Music and the Mirror” from A Chorus Line.

But it’s not just the classics that are skewered. Mindelle, the book writer, composer, lyricist, and star, along with co-book author Jonathan Parks-Ramage and co-lyricist Phillip Drennen, also rake contemporary show tunes across the coals by describing how unmusical and awful they sound compared to traditional fare. Those moments, along with a minor subplot involving AI and the importance of real humans creating art, deliver a smart, satirical edge to this otherwise silly, but hugely entertaining show.

Mindelle, the self-described “Queen of Off-Broadway” made a splash as the co-creator of another smash hit, Titanique. Still running, it lampoons the iconic nineties film Titanic and pop diva Celine Dion. Mindelle flexes a different set of muscles here, constructing an entirely new show that doesn’t rely on source material or true-to-life personalities.

Jamboree is an impressive follow-up that won’t shortchange audiences who loved her first project. While it could use some trimming, it is most definitely not without Broadway quality set design by dots, dazzling costumes by Sarah Cubbage, and eye-popping projections by Aaron Rhyne.

Much like Titanique, which continues to get extended, it’s a safe bet that Big Jay Jamboree will follow the same lead, having just announced performances through March 2025, two months more than it was originally slated to run.

The Big Gay Jamboree (★★★★☆) is playing through March 23, 2025, at the Orpheum Theatre, 126 Second Ave. in New York City. Tickets are $55 to $115. Visit www.biggayjamboreethemusical.com.