Two Teens Charged in Robbery That Killed DJ “The Barber”

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested two teenage boys in connection to a robbery that led to the death of a popular local DJ, Bryan Smith, also known as “The Barber.”
Smith, a longtime fixture in D.C.’s nightlife community, was found unconscious in the 500 block of T St. NW in the early morning hours of October 26.
Smith was found suffering from severe injuries, including head trauma, and was eventually transported to a Virginia hospital. He remained in a coma for over a week before passing away on November 7.
On November 15, MPD Chief Pamela Smith announced the arrests of a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old in connection with the attack, as reported by CBS affiliate WUSA.
According to MPD Assistant Chief Ramey Kyle, surveillance video footage of the suspects was found showing them in the area of T Street NW around the time when Smith is believed to have been attacked. The two suspects have since been linked to three similar robberies in the hours after Smith’s assault.
“For the last two weeks, our detectives have worked around the clock investigating these cases,” Kyle said. “They canvassed a wide area around each offense, uncovering video footage critical to identifying the suspects. We were also able to track cell phones taken in the robberies and monitor transactions made on stolen credit cards. All those efforts paid off early Thursday morning when our investigators closed in on a 14-year-old suspect.”
The 14-year-old was arrested on November 14 after being found asleep in a stolen car. Later that day, police were able to identify the 16-year-old suspect, who was placed under arrest.
Both teenagers — whose names are not being made public — face three counts of robbery and one count of assault with intent to commit robbery. They also face charges of unlawful use of a vehicle, fraud, receiving stolen property, and unlawful possession of ammunition, which was found in the car. No weapon was recovered.
While Bryan Smith’s death was attributable to the injuries sustained in the assault, police have not yet charged either suspect with murder, although more charges may be brought at a later time.
Chief Pamela Smith added that the department is waiting on additional information from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia regarding what role Smith’s injuries may have played in his death.
The assault on Bryan Smith is not being investigated as a hate crime. In her press conference, Chief Smith said that there is no connection between the incident and the brutal beating of Thomas Lascarro at a McDonald’s at 14th and U Streets NW on the same morning Smith’s body was discovered.
Police have arrested one suspect in the Lascarro case — which is being investigated as a possible hate crime — and are still looking for other suspects.
