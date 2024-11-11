Whitman-Walker’s Walk to End HIV is December 7

Whitman-Walker’s 38th Walk & 5K to End HIV will take place on Saturday, December 7 at Anacostia Park.

The walk serves as the federally qualified health center’s annual fundraiser, raising money for Whitman-Walker Health’s HIV prevention and treatment services.

Organizers are hoping to raise at least $550,000 this year.

Specializing in HIV care, primary care, and LGBTQ-competent health care services, Whitman-Walker currently serves clients at its 1525 building, located on 14th Street in the Logan Circle neighborhood, and the Max Robinson Center on the east campus of Saint Elizabeths, in Southeast D.C.’s Congress Heights neighborhood.

Approximately 2% of adults in the District of Columbia are known to have HIV, with many more infected but unaware of their serostatus.

Given the epidemic’s toll among people aged 13 to 24 — who represent 1 in 5 new cases — the services that the Walk to End HIV helps support play a vital role in curbing the spread of the virus.

The Walk to End HIV is one of the largest HIV/AIDS awareness events in the country, typically drawing more than 3,000 participants annually. While individual participants are not required to raise a minimum amount to participate, many do seek out donations from family, friends, and co-workers, who pledge a set amount on condition of completing the walk.

Some companies also sponsor teams of employees that participate in the event. Those who register and either donate or raise $35 will receive a T-shirt.

Same-day registration starts at 8 a.m. on the day of the event, with roads into the park closing by 8:30 a.m. The 5-kilometer run will kick off at 8:45 a.m., with the walk starting at 8:50 a.m. Following the walk, there will be a stage program and entertainment, with comments from organizers, live music, food trucks, and other festivities.

Whitman-Walker’s Walk & 5k Run to End HIV will step off at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Anacostia Park, 1500 Anacostia Dr. SE, adjacent to the roller skating pavilion. For more information or to register, visit www.walktoendhiv.org.