Alabama Bigots Want to Ban LGBTQ Group from Christmas Parade

Clean Up Alabama, yet another anti-gay group attempting to ban all LGBTQ books from libraries, became inflamed after Prattville Pride was given permission to participate in the city’s annual Christmas parade this Friday, December 6.

According to the Alabama Political Reporter, the organization’s outrage is based on the idea that Prattville Pride’s parade contingent will feature adult content and drag performers.

“The Christmas parade is a celebration of Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ the Messiah,” Clean Up Alabama said in an email to city council members. “It is NOT a time to celebrate someone’s sexual preferences. And it is certainly not a place for a drag show.”

The group further pointed out that “parade rules clearly state that ‘the city reserves the right to reject any parade entry for any reason whatsoever, and to determine participation based on suitability for the occasion.’ We know this is NOT suitable for the occasion and that you have the power to stop it. It seems like the city has two options: remove them from the parade per parade rules and/or create a city ordinance that protects children in public places.”

Prattville Pride has not indicated that its marching contingent will feature adult content, and says it intends to abide the rules imposed by the city.

A description of an event page on Facebook shared with Prattville Pride’s followers reads, “Get ready, Prattville! This year, we’re bringing the magic of *Rainbow Stars and Open Hearts* to the city’s Christmas Parade, and we want YOU to be a part of it!…

“We invite everyone to come walk with us, help build or decorate our float, or cheer us on from the sidelines as we light up the streets with love, inclusivity, and all the colors of the rainbow. Let’s show up strong and remind Prattville that we’re always here with open hearts, spreading love and acceptance for all.”

Mayor Bill Gillespie told the Alabama Political Reporter that the city will “ensure all persons are served and respected equally while maintaining a safe Christmas parade event for us all.”

“I am committed to fostering a thriving, safe, and vibrant family-friendly community for all of Prattville’s residents,” Gillespie said. “I hope everyone will enjoy the season that we are celebrating and will remember the reason for the season.”

Clean Up Alabama has insisted that Gillespie must prevent Prattville Pride from displaying “transgender flags” — it’s unclear whether that includes the traditional rainbow-colored LGBTQ flags — and from having drag performers participate.

“[The display of trans Pride flags and drag queens] would be in violation of parade rules which state that ‘political views are not allowed as decoration, in music, or otherwise by any parade participant,’ AND it also states that lewd or offensive entries will not be approved by parade officials,” the anti-LGBTQ group wrote in its email.

Prattville Pride told the Alabama Political Reporter that it is “thrilled and proud to be participating in this year’s beloved Christmas parade.”

“As the first organization to sign up, we were eager to join in the holiday magic and celebrate alongside our neighbors,” the group’s statement reads. “In response to recent pushback, we want to emphasize that our participation is rooted in the same spirit of joy and togetherness as any other group.

“As a pride organization dedicated to fostering inclusivity and support for marginalized communities, our goal is simply to build connection, spread love, and contribute to the festive spirit of the season. We look forward to celebrating the holidays with everyone in Prattville.”

If the city were to remove Prattville Pride from the parade, it would likely trigger a lawsuit.

First Amendment case law generally supports the idea that the government cannot prevent protests or parades from taking place based on the content of a group’s free speech, although they can set certain rules of conduct by which all participants must abide.