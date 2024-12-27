D.C.’s Hottest Gay Bars for Your New Year’s Eve Party Plans

To quote a classic song most famously sung by Ella Fitzgerald, “Here comes the jackpot question in advance. What are you doing New Year’s, New Year’s Eve?”

That is the question of the moment. The new year is only weeks away, and if you don’t yet know how and where you’ll usher in 2025, time is of the essence. With that in mind, we surveyed the local LGBTQ scene and assembled a guide to help you plan your festive night.

While gay bars dominate the list, if you’d rather ring in 2025 with live music, there’s a good mix of concert venues with queer and queer-friendly music acts to consider. And if you’d like to start the new year someplace new, you’re in luck, thanks to a handful of venues that opened in 2024.

9:30 Club

815 V St. NW

202-265-0930

www.930.com

Doors at 9 p.m. for a late concert starting after 10 p.m. Tickets are $55. Alt-country band 49 Winchester, formed a decade ago in far western rural Virginia, launch 2025 with a concert supported by two more up-and-coming country acts: viral teenage artist Bayker Blankenship and Grammy-winning songwriter Aaron Raitiere. Complimentary Champagne Toast at Midnight.

The Anthem

901 Wharf St. SW

202-888-0020

www.theanthemdc.com

“Spaced Out: New Year’s Eve at The Anthem” starts with doors at 6:30 p.m. followed by more than four hours of performances from 8 p.m. until after midnight. Dubbed a “space psychedelia spectacle” where the crowd is encouraged to come in their “best out of this world outfits,” this full-evening mini-festival is headlined by Sammy Rae and The Friends, a multi-genre pop/rock/jazz septet fronted by a charismatic queer- and bisexual-identifying female singer-songwriter. Two of the three supporting acts have strong ties to D.C., including Jukebox The Ghost, a band that formed among students attending George Washington University, and Oh He Dead, the funky D.C.-based indie-soul septet who have been regulars at Capital Pride. Tickets are $75 to $125.

As You Are Bar

500 8th St. SE

202-506-1440

www.asyouaredc.com

The 3rd Annual “New Queers Eve” is set for 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Complimentary champagne at midnight. Music by DJ Bite Back. No cover. 21+ only.

The Atlantis

2047 9th St. NW

202-579-9950

www.theatlantis.com

“A Dance Party Inspired by ABBA.” Doors at 9:30 p.m. Complimentary champagne toast at Midnight, as well as a balloon drop. Tickets are $55.

The Birchmere

3701 Mt. Vernon Ave.

Alexandria, Va.

703-549-7500

www.birchmere.com

Progressive bluegrass legends the Seldom Scene, a quintet formed in Bethesda nearly 60 years ago, have long served as resident year-enders at the Birchmere. They’ll do the honors again in 2024 with two full sets. Food and drink off the regular menu with tableside service per usual. Box Office and Bar opens at 5 p.m., Music Hall and Kitchen at 6 p.m. for first-come, first-served table seating by line number. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49.50.

Black Cat

1811 14th St. NW

202-667-4490

www.blackcatdc.com

“The 2024 New Year’s Eve Swing Ball,” powered by Peaches O’Dell And Her Big Band Orchestra, gets underway with doors at 8 p.m. and performances starting after 10 p.m. Tickets are $35. No dress code. 21+ only.

Bunker

2001 14th St. NW

www.bunkerdc.com

“Studio 69: Gilded Gala” is billed as “a vibrant queer black-and-gold-themed celebration [evoking] the glitz and glamour of the iconic Studio 54.” Sugar from RuPaul’s Drag Race will serve as host, and DJs Fish House Funk from D.C. and Joey With The Mustache from New York are expected to whip guests into “a disco fever dream.” Doors open at 9 p.m. Closing extended to 5 a.m. Tickets are $40 for general admission or $99 for VIP. 21+ only.

Crush Dance Bar

2007 14th St. NW

202-290-1254

www.crushbardc.com

New Year’s Eve Party with music by DJs Matt Bailer and Baxter. Opens at 5 p.m. No cover until 9 p.m., $20 after. Closes at 4 a.m. 21+ only.

DC9

1940 9th St. NW

202-483-5000

www.dc9.club

“New Year’s Eve: Last Dance 2025” includes complimentary champagne at midnight, plus party favors and complimentary coat check all night. Behind the decks will be DJ LEMZ and Bill Spieler. Doors at 10 p.m. Cover is $55 to $85. 21+ only.

Flash

645 Florida Ave. NW

202-827-8791

www.flashdc.com

“Brand New Day VIII” is an epic 30+ hour music marathon with 22 different DJs behind the decks, including Enamour, Heather Luna, Liquid Earth, Jay Tripwire, and LOUDR, to name a few. Doors at 10 p.m. Tickets are $60 for New Year’s Eve until 8 a.m. on Jan. 1, or $30 for just New Year’s Day after 7 a.m. A 2-Day Pass is $70. 21+ only.

Freddie’s Beach Bar

555 23rd St. S.

703-685-0555

www.freddiesbeachbar.com

Freddie’s Follies Drag Show starts at 9:45 p.m., followed by karaoke after the midnight ball drop. Complimentary champagne is included, along with noisemakers, party hats, and favors. Opens at 4 p.m. Showtime is 9:45 p.m. Cover is $25. 21+ only.

The Green Lantern

1335 Green Ct. NW

202-347-4533

www.greenlanterndc.com

“NYE Midnight Madness” starts at 9 p.m. with sexy go-go dancers and music by DJ Popperz. Includes midnight bubbly, party favors, noisemakers, and a balloon drop. No dress code, but the theme for attire is “The Sexier the Better, Tuxedo to Jock.” Opens at 4 p.m. with happy hour until 8 p.m. downstairs. No cover all night. 21+ only.

HER Diner

2004 18th St. NW

202-204-1761

www.herdiner.com

Partygoers will enjoy complimentary champagne cocktails at midnight. Music by DJs Clamzon and Zemi, spinning two sets for the occasion. Opens at 6 p.m. for dine-in guests. Party starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15. 21+ only.

Hook Hall & Capital Pride

3400 Georgia Ave. NW

202-629-4339

www.hookhall.com

Capital Pride’s Rainbow Masquerade grants all ticketholders an open bar with a midnight champagne toast of dessert and snacks. Performances throughout the evening by drag queens and “aerial” dancers, with music by DJ AAVE. General admission is $99 (use the code CAPPRIDE when ordering to get $25 tickets. Or click on this link to apply the discount automatically). VIP tickets start at $199.99 for a “Pride Privilege Pass” granting early entry at 9 p.m. and including a glass of “welcome bubbles” followed by a premium open bar, plus access to a private lounge area. The top two VIP levels offer reserved table seating and are intended for purchase by a group of friends, limited to 10 apiece, and include a “premium welcome bottle” of alcohol with two chasers/mixers. Party runs from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. A portion of proceeds benefit Capital and World Pride. 21+ only.

JR.’s Bar and Grill

1519 17th St. NW

202-328-009

www.jrsbar-dc.com

“NYE Party Countdown to 2025: Thru the Decades” will feature the best hits of the past year and decades past, as selected by DJs Jason Royce and Darryl Strickland. Pop-Up Drag Performances by Andromeda, Silverware Sidora, Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson, and Evry Pleasure, with host Citrine. Games with drink prizes are also on tap. Opens at 4 p.m. No cover all night. 21+ only.

KiKi

915 U St. NW

www.dcwannahaveakiki.com

Toast the New Year with complimentary champagne at midnight. Happy Hour offers $6 house cocktails. Other drink specials include 32oz Deep Eddy Buckets of vodka and Espresso Martinis for $16 each. DJ Alvamp will spin the hits of 2024. Drag show is hosted by Pirouette and features Jasmine St. James and Kiki’s own Donna. Opens at 5:30 p.m. for Extended Happy Hour followed by the drag show at 10:30 p.m. No cover all night. 21+ only.

Larry’s Lounge

1836 18th St. NW

202-483-1483

www.facebook.com/LarrysLoungeDC

Free champagne at midnight. $6 for Larry’s Rum Punch or a drink with any flavor of Deep Eddy vodka. Opens at 4 p.m. No cover all night. 21+ only.

The Lincoln Theatre

1215 U St. NW

202-888-0550

www.thelincolndc.com

White Ford Bronco, “DC’s All ’90s Band,” is the featured entertainment. Complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Doors at 9 p.m. for concert starting at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $55.

Number Nine

1435 P St. NW

202-986-0999

www.numberninedc.com

Downstairs opens at 5 p.m. with 2-4-1 specials on all drinks until 7 p.m. (and redeemable until 8 p.m.). No cover. Champagne toast at midnight. 21+ only.

Pitchers/A League of Her Own

2317 18th St. NW.

202-733-2568

www.pitchersbardc.com

“Pitchers Perfect NYE Party” offers a midnight toast, party favors, a DJ, and more. All levels open. Opens at 8 p.m. No cover. 21+ only.

Red Bear Brewing

209 M St. NE

202-849-6130

www.redbear.beer

New Year’s Masquerade Party. Tickets include a champagne toast at midnight as well as a buffet featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres. Also on tap is a balloon drop with prizes to start off 2025. Music by DJ OG Bri. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $40. 21+ only.

Sinners and Saints

2309 18th St. NW

Cover includes one drink and a champagne toast at midnight. Happy Hour from 8 to 9 p.m. offers 33% off all drinks. Additional drink specials include shots for $5 all night. Open Bar from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. for $40, or Premium Open Bar for $50. Music by Catman Duo, a local DJ group spinning through pop tunes, house tracks, and hit remixes. Cover is $10 to $20. 21+ only.

Thurst Lounge

2204 14th St. NW

202-478-6717

www.thurstlounge.com

Complimentary champagne at midnight, plus noisemakers and party hats. Music by DJ Tryfe. No cover. 21+ only.

Tinsel & Tonic

1341 14th St. NW

www.tinselandtonicdc.com

Created by the Wunder Garten crew, this Holiday Pop-Up Bar is set up in the former Barrel House Liquors space on 14th Street. Features festive holiday drinks available for purchase, from a spiked hot cocoa, to a peppermint espresso martini, to a gingerbread old fashioned. A complimentary champagne toast at midnight is included. Music by DJ Ruben. 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. No cover. 21+ only.

Trade

1410 14th St. N

202-986-1094

www.tradebardc.com

Balloon drop and prizes. Free toast at midnight — as in “literal toast.” Hosted by drag queens You’neek Nu’york and Dabatha Christie. Music by Wessthedj. Opens at 5 p.m. No cover. 21+ only.

Wunder Garten

1101 1st St. NE

www.wundergartendc.com

Complimentary champagne toast. Music by DJ Hank. Festive holiday drinks and beer specials. Opens at 4 p.m. DJ Dance Party kicks off at 8 p.m. No cover. 21+ only.

Want more nightlife? Click here to sign up for Metro Weekly’s free magazine and new Nightlife Newsletter.

