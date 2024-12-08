Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Gallery / Gallery: The Print Generation at The National Museum of Asian Art

Gallery: The Print Generation at The National Museum of Asian Art

In the mid-twentieth century, these Japanese print artists who "broke from existing traditions in Japanese printmaking."

By on December 8, 2024

Night of Ginza from Recollections of Tokyo (1945) - Kawakami Sumio
Night of Ginza from Recollections of Tokyo (1945) – Kawakami Sumio

The National Museum of Asian Art is showcasing elegant works by Japanese print artists who “broke from existing traditions in Japanese printmaking” in the mid-twentieth century. The sōsaku hanga  — creative print — movement resulted in works from artists who departed from the norm of the times and leaned into their own unique abilities.

According to the Smithsonian, “these artists sought international recognition for works that captured their individualism and self-expression amid a changing world,” and the works displayed here “challenged the dominant narrative of what it meant to be an artist in twentieth-century Japan.”

 

“The Print Generation,” which opened in mid-November, features several absorbing pieces, including 1945’s softly colorful woodblock Night of Ginza from Recollections of Tokyo by Kawakami Sumio, and 1966’s vigorously startling Quarrel of Cats by Inagaki Tomo’o, a woodblock featuring felines in mid-fight. Also of note, Sekino Jun’ichirō’s lavish Shells, a colorful 1956 ink-on-paper woodblock that celebrates the deep sea.

“The Print Generation” is on display through April 27, 2025, at the National Museum of Asian Art, 1050 Independence Ave. SW. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Visit www.asia.si.edu.

Birds (Cranes) (1959) - Shima Tamami
Birds (Cranes) (1959) – Shima Tamami
Portrait of Onchi Kōshirō - Sekino Jun'ichirō
Portrait of Onchi Kōshirō – Sekino Jun’ichirō
Forest (1961) - Kitaoka Fumio
Forest (1961) – Kitaoka Fumio
Quarrel of Cats (1966) - Inagaki Tomo'o
Quarrel of Cats (1966) – Inagaki Tomo’o
Shells (1956) - Sekino Jun'ichirō
Shells (1956) – Sekino Jun’ichirō

Helping LGBTQ Smokers Kick the Habit
Read Next
Helping LGBTQ Smokers Kick the Habit

READ NEXT

Support Metro Weekly’s Journalism

These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!

Related Items