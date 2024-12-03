Michigan Republican Calls for an End to Gay Marriage

A Michigan state representative suggested on Monday that the government make same-sex marriage against the law.

State Rep. Josh Schriver (R-Oxford) took to X, writing, “Make gay marriage illegal again. This is not remotely controversial, nor extreme.”

Make gay marriage illegal again. This is not remotely controversial, nor extreme. — Rep. Josh Schriver (@JoshuaSchriver) December 2, 2024

Michigan Republicans, buoyed by Donald Trump’s electoral victory in their state, won back control of the State House of Representatives and will take power in January.

Although they can’t single-handedly ban same-sex marriage, Schriver’s remarks may be indicative of the approach that Michigan Republicans are likely to take regarding LGBTQ-related legislation.

It would not be shocking to see Republicans introduce other bills targeting or seeking to restrict the rights of LGBTQ individuals, such as bans on gender-affirming care for trans youth, barring Medicaid from covering the cost of hormones, surgery, or other transition-related treatments for adults, restricting drag performances, or seeking to restrict or ban library book titles, lessons, or courses that deal with LGBTQ content in public schools and universities.

Such laws have easily passed in other states where Republicans control the legislature and retain veto-proof majorities.

While various instances of anti-LGBTQ discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations are technically banned in Michigan, the state is not insulated from anti-LGBTQ sentiment.

For instance, when it comes to adoption, the state has a “conscience clause” exemption that allows adoption and foster care agencies to refuse to place children with same-sex couples so long as they cite their religious or moral beliefs as justification.

Schriver received much pushback on social media from supporters of marriage equality.

Michigan’s Democratic Attorney General, Dana Nessel, a married lesbian, replied on X, “Please explain how dissolving my marriage, or that of the hundreds of thousands of other same-sex couples living in America, provides a benefit to your constituents or anyone else. You’re not interested in helping Michiganders. You want only to hurt those you hate. Shame on you.”

“Forcing hundreds of thousands of couples to lose their legal rights is extremely controversial, actually,” wrote one user named Tyler.

Some people responding to Schriver’s post implied, without evidence, that the GOP lawmaker might be closeted and projecting his own self-hatred.

“Studies have shown that many homophobes are actually aroused by gay porn,” wrote a user named Lilith.

“Just come out of the closet bro,” wrote Tonya Bailey.

“Guarantee this man is on Grindr and more than likely in his picture he’ll be wearing a pup mask,” wrote Adam Carter.

Even some LGBTQ figures who routinely rail against transgender rights weighed in to express their opposition to Schriver’s statement.

“How does the fact that my spouse is a female instead of a male affect you or anyone in the world at all? Please be specific!” wrote tennis legend Martina Navratilova in two separate posts. “And yes, taking people’s rights away is extreme.”

Other users supported Schriver’s idea, calling it “based,” online slang for agreeing with a sentiment.

“I believe 95% of Americans would agree with this unifying message!” wrote a user called “Dr. Dude Manguy (Alpha Male).”

“I’m old enough to remember the ‘gay marriage will lead to pedophilia.’ They were right,” wrote user Rebecca M.

When approached by the Detroit News for comment, Schriver defended his statement, citing a series of Bible passages defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman.

He also noted, in a text message, that the U.S. Supreme Court has “the power to overturn a past ruling” — which opponents of same-sex marriage have called on the high court to do and which some LGBTQ advocates have feared is the ultimate goal of right-wing politicians and judges.

Schriver posted a video of former President Barack Obama expressing his opposition to legalizing same-sex marriage in 2004 when he was seeking a U.S. Senate seat. Obama later changed his position and endorsed marriage equality in 2012.

“American only ‘accepted’ gay marriage after it was thrusted into her by a perverted Supreme Court ruling,” Schriver wrote in a comment on the video.