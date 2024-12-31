Murray Hill Brings Drag Kings to Reality TV

Murray Hill will host King of Drag, the first-ever drag king reality competition series.

The series, which is slated to premiere this spring on the LGBTQ streaming network Revry, will run for six episodes and feature eight performers in competition for the title “King of Drag.”

As reported by Variety, the series will be different from other reality competition shows because viewers will learn more about each contestant’s backstory, what motivates them, and their goals should they win as part of each episode.

“Rather than rehash the format of other drag competition shows, the series’ producers will showcase drag king’s unique talents, including comedy, unconventional performances, and timely commentary on masculinity, which has been part of the drag king subculture for decades,” reads a press release announcing the show.

Hill is a comedian and celebrity impersonator who rose to fame in New York City. He’s best known for his role of the ebullient Fred Rococco in the sublime Max series Somebody Somewhere, host of the reality competition Drag Me to Dinner on Hulu, and the Prime Video dark comedy Jackpot!

“I’m so excited to be working with Revry as the host of King of Drag,” Hill told Variety. “I started performing in 1995, so it’s long overdue for the kings to take center stage. This vibrant community deserves to be in the spotlight, and I’ll be their biggest hype man. I can’t wait to work with the kings and introduce them to the biggest audience possible, thanks to Revry. That’s showbiz.”

“King of Drag is one of the most ambitious original programs we’ve ever developed,” Christopher Rodriguez, the co-founder of Revry, said in a statement. “We’re going to give the drag competition format a run for its money and give audiences something fresh and original.”

Auditions for the first season run through January 5. Contestants are encouraged to apply by filling out an application at revry.tv/king-of-drag-application.

Don’t miss a single issue of Metro Weekly. Click here for your free subscription.