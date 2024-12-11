Nancy Mace Allegedly Assaulted by “Pro-Trans Man”

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace claims she was attacked in the U.S. Capitol by an activist furious with her efforts to ban transgender women from female-designated spaces and restrooms.

The alleged attack took place on Tuesday, December 10.

Capitol Police arrested James McIntyre, 33, of Illinois, in the Rayburn House Office Building after receiving a report that the South Carolina Republican had been attacked. McIntyre is charged with assaulting a government official. Depending on the severity of the assault, it could result in significant prison time.

Capitol Police did not elaborate on the incident or provide a motive. Still, they did note that McIntyre went through a routine security screening for visitors at the Capitol, according to Reuters.

“I was physically accosted tonight on Capitol grounds over my fight to protect women. Capitol police have arrested him,” Mace wrote in a post on to her congressional X account on Tuesday evening. “All the violence and threats keep proving our point. Women deserve to be safe.”

In a separate post to her personal and campaign X account, Mace described her attacker as a “pro-trans man.”

She added a warning to her critics and detractors: “Your trans violence and threats on my life will only make me double down.”

Mace has grabbed the spotlight by attempting to cast herself as the new face of the fight to protect women and their privacy rights, proposing a resolution to ban U.S. Rep.-elect Sarah McBride (D-Del.) from entering or using women’s facilities, including restrooms and locker rooms.

In response to outcry from Mace, House Speaker Mike Johnson instituted a policy banning transgender individuals from using any multi-user facilities, such as restrooms or locker rooms, on U.S. Capitol grounds that do not match their assigned sex at birth.

McBride, who is transgender, has since said she will comply with the rule, although she has been criticized by some activists who note that she, like all other members, has a restroom in her office.

Meanwhile, they argue, other transgender individuals, including staffers and visitors, will be forced to use a limited number of single-stall restrooms or delay using the restroom if they don’t wish to abide by the rule.

Mace, meanwhile, has doubled down by introducing a bill to ban transgender individuals from using restrooms or other spaces that align with their gender identity in any federal building or property owned by the U.S. government.

That action has led to multiple protests against both her proposed bill and the current Capitol restroom ban, including a sit-in in which several demonstrators were arrested.