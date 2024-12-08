Sugar Heir Beats Girlfriend After Being Seated Next to Gay Couple

D.C. police released surveillance camera images of seven people believed to have taken part in an attack against a gay man at a local McDonald's.

Sebastian Thomas Robles Lascarro, 22, was beaten up by a group of people on October 27 around 1 a.m. inside the fast-food restaurant at 14th and U Streets NW.

As reported by WTOP, Lascarro, a Colombia-born male model, had stopped by the burger joint to get something to eat after frequenting local gay nightclubs. But after waiting in lne for the self-help kiosk, he ultimately decided to leave because off the long lines.