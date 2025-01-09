Fans Demand RuPaul Remove Tyra Sanchez’s Drag Race Title

A Michigan state representative suggested on Monday that the government make same-sex marriage against the law.

State Rep. Josh Schriver (R-Oxford) took to X, writing, "Make gay marriage illegal again. This is not remotely controversial, nor extreme."

Michigan Republicans, buoyed by Donald Trump's electoral victory in their state, won back control of the State House of Representatives and will take power in January.