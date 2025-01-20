Gay Democrat Proposes on Texas House Floor

Texas State Rep. Venton Jones got engaged to his longtime partner Gregory Scott, Jr., on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives at the State Capitol in Austin last week.

When the House went into recess, Jones, a Democrat representing Dallas, got down on one knee and asked Scott, his partner of 10 years, if he would marry him.

Jones then presented an engagement ring and Scott accepted , according to video posted to social media by Jason Whitley, a reporter for Dallas-based ABC affiliate WFAA-TV.

ENGAGED. State Rep. @VentonJonesTX, a Dallas Democrat, just proposed to his longtime partner, Gregory Scott, Jr. moments after being sworn in. Jones popped the question when the House went into recess. #txlege pic.twitter.com/4nD0EVAWw9 — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) January 14, 2025

“My immediate reaction was ‘What is happening?'” Scott said with a laugh.

Jones told local NBC affiliate KXAN that he felt proposing to Scott in the chamber, in view of many of his family, friends, and fellow lawmakers, was a powerful statement at a time when Republican-controlled legislatures seem intent on passing as much anti-LGBTQ legislation as possible.

“Last session, I sat in that very chair and saw over 144 bills [targeting the LGBTQ community],” Scott told the news outlet. “We continue to see attacks on the LGBTQ community. Being able to be in a space of authenticity is not a show, this is our life.”

The last time the Texas Legislature — which meets biennially — convened, Texas Republicans introduced 55 bills seeking to roll back LGBTQ rights and protections. That number marked the most anti-LGBTQ bills to be introduced by any state legislative chamber at the time, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Six of those measures became law, as reported by NBC News.

Jones later released a full statement to media outlets.

“Today, I took a renewed oath to serve my community with courage, conviction, and love. I made a promise to the person who has stood beside me through every step of this journey,” Jones said. “In a time when our love and our very existence are challenged, often in the halls of this very building, this moment is a reminder that love conquers all.

“Gregory and I stand as proof that progress is unstoppable, and no amount of hate can erase the truth of who we are. I plan on using my power as the House Democratic Caucus Whip and Vice-Chair of the LGBTQ Caucus to protect all Texans. Our love symbolizes resilience and our story reminds us that love can and will always overcome hate.”