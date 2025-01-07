Gay Man Killed by Stray Bullet After New Year’s Kiss

- News
- Arts
- Life
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Social
- Support
Police in Fort Lauderdale have confirmed that a man who was kissing his boyfriend outside on New Year’s Eve was hit by a stray bullet, leading to his death.
According to Miami-based NBC affiliate WTVJ, Chris Dillon and his boyfriend, Angel Nunez, were celebrating New Year’s Eve waiting for the clock to hit midnight.
“I grabbed the back of his head, and he grabbed the back of my head and forcefully had the most beautiful kiss, it was so beautiful, backed off, I said ‘I love you,’ he said ‘I love you,’ and then he fell,” Dillon told the news outlet. “I did not think he was dead.”
Dillon tried to revive Nunez, who was unresponsive. Dillon called 911.
“I lifted up his T-shirt, and about the size, not even an inch was a slit,” Dillon said of the bullet wound.
Paramedics arrived on scene and transported Nunez to a local hospital. He was declared dead hours later.
“I cried, I started sobbing on the floor,” Dillon said. “It’s heartbreaking.”
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department told WTVJ that it is investigating the shooting. They said it did not appear to be targeted.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or a potential shooter is asked to contact the department. Tips can be submitted online or by calling Fort Lauderdale police at 954-828-5700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
You must be logged in to post a comment.