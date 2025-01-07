Gay Man Killed by Stray Bullet After New Year’s Kiss

Police in Fort Lauderdale have confirmed that a man who was kissing his boyfriend outside on New Year’s Eve was hit by a stray bullet, leading to his death.

According to Miami-based NBC affiliate WTVJ, Chris Dillon and his boyfriend, Angel Nunez, were celebrating New Year’s Eve waiting for the clock to hit midnight.

“I grabbed the back of his head, and he grabbed the back of my head and forcefully had the most beautiful kiss, it was so beautiful, backed off, I said ‘I love you,’ he said ‘I love you,’ and then he fell,” Dillon told the news outlet. “I did not think he was dead.”

Dillon tried to revive Nunez, who was unresponsive. Dillon called 911.

“I lifted up his T-shirt, and about the size, not even an inch was a slit,” Dillon said of the bullet wound.

Paramedics arrived on scene and transported Nunez to a local hospital. He was declared dead hours later.

“I cried, I started sobbing on the floor,” Dillon said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department told WTVJ that it is investigating the shooting. They said it did not appear to be targeted.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or a potential shooter is asked to contact the department. Tips can be submitted online or by calling Fort Lauderdale police at 954-828-5700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

