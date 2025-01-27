Lauren Boebert Storms Women’s Room Looking for a “Guy”

MAGA congresswomen Lauren Boebert (Co.) and Nancy Mace (S.C.) were left with egg on their faces after being duped by a rumor that a “guy” was using the women’s bathroom in the U.S. Capitol.

The self-appointed MAGA bathroom monitors reportedly rushed to the bathroom over the belief that it was their colleague, U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.), the first transgender member of Congress, using the restroom.

McBride — along with all other transgender staffers and visitors to the U.S. Capitol — is banned from using the women’s bathroom and other sex-specific facilities in the Capitol complex.

According to an anonymous Republican member of Congress who spoke to the Daily Beast, Boebert was allegedly overheard telling other members on the House floor that she found McBride inside the ladies’ room.

The GOP member claimed that Boebert told other members of Congress that she had confronted McBride, allegedly telling her, “You shouldn’t be here.”

It turned out that Boebert never confronted McBride, because McBride never entered the women’s bathroom.

Instead, the hullabaloo about the person in the women’s bathroom appears to have been a case of mistaken identity.

Billy House, a reporter for Bloomberg, reported on X that, on January 23, he witnessed Boebert “bursting out of the House Women’s restroom…complaining to security personnel stationed in the nearby Speaker’s Lobby of ‘a guy’ inside the bathroom.

“Intrigued, I stuck around to see who would emerge from the bathroom…and saw just 4 other people leave, all women. Within minutes, however, Boebert was storming back from the House floor into the restroom, — reinforced by Rep. Nancy Mace in tow…. [S]econds after this duo entered the bathroom, they come back out — and went back quietly to the floor.

“A bit of bathroom vigilantism? I later asked Boebert what this was all about, noting I had heard her complain there was ‘a guy’ in there. To her credit, she acknowledged it was a mistake. ‘There was a rumor there was, but it wasn’t true,’ she told me.”

Boebert offered a statement to the Daily Beast regarding her restroom antics.

“I made an error regarding a mistaken identity,” she said. “I apologized, learned a lesson, and it won’t happen again.”

McBride told the Daily Beast that Boebert did not confront her and continues to comply with the transgender bathroom ban.

“I’m not here to fight about bathrooms. I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down the costs facing families. Like all members, I will follow the rules outlined by Speaker Johnson, even if I disagree with them,” McBride previously said in November, when GOP lawmakers started screeching about the need for a policy barring transgender women from women’s spaces.

At the Republican women’s behest, Speaker Johnson imposed a restriction that individuals inside the Capitol complex may only use bathrooms and other intimate spaces that align with a person’s assigned sex at birth.

Mace is currently pushing for legislation to impose a similar ban nationwide.