Meta Accused of Hiding LGBTQ Content on Instagram

Teenagers in New South Wales, Australia, are using dating apps to lure gay men as part of a disturbing social media trend.

A lone male victim agrees to meet a person with whom they've chatted on a dating app. The victim arrives at a public park and is encountered by a gang of teenagers. The teens taunt, beat, and rob victims, often using weapons.

The teenagers film the assault and often won't stop until a victim confesses to being a "pedophile."

The trend has become known as "pedo-hunting" in social media circles.

Screenshots of videos obtained by the Sydney Morning Herald show victims on the ground shared on an Instagram account called "pedohunting_syd." The account has since been deleted.