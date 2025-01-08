The Vivienne, Winner of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’, Dies at 32

James Lee Williams, a Welsh-born, Liverpool-based drag queen known as The Vivienne, who won the inaugural season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, has passed away unexpectedly. They were 32 years old.

A spokesperson for England’s Cheshire Constabulary said that officers had been called to an address in Chortlon-by-Backford, a town about 40 minutes outside of Liverpool, around 12:22 p.m. on January 5.

“Police attended, investigated the circumstances of the death of the 32-year-old man and concluded there were no suspicious circumstances,” the spokesperson told Newsweek in a statement. “A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

A close friend of The Vivienne, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the performer’s father and stepmother were the first to find the body. “Their devastated dad raised the alarm and believed they had passed away a day or two before being found,” the source told The Sun.

The cause of death will not be known until an autopsy is completed.

The source also expressed shock, noting that Williams “was due to move to a £400,000 house next week, and had a holiday lined up. They were planning a tour and really had everything to live for.”

The Vivienne’s publicist and friend, Simon Jones, confirmed the death in a statement on social media.

“It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams — The Vivienne, has passed this weekend,” Jones wrote. “James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person.”

In a follow-up post on Instagram, Jones reflected on his personal relationship with the drag queen.

“These are words I never ever wanted to write. Viv was a close friend, a client and someone I loved very much,” he wrote. “From the moment I met them in 2019 I knew we could create magic together and I became their manager. Their talent was immense and the light they brought to every room was astonishing. No one has ever made me laugh as much in my life as Viv did. Their comic genius and quick wit was like no other.”

The drag performer and singer shot to stardom after winning the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, later appearing on other British reality shows, such as Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Haunted. She also crossed the pond to compete in the “All Winners” season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, winning over many American fans.

Williams also appeared in theater productions of The Wizard of Oz, where they played the role of The Wicked Witch of the West, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, where they played the Childcatcher.

Social media was awash with tributes to The Vivienne, who is the first Drag Race winner to have passed away since the reality television debuted in 2009.

“With a broken heart, I join the entire Drag Race universe in mourning the loss of The Vivienne — an incredibly talented queen and a lovely human being,” RuPaul wrote on social media, sharing a throwback photo of himself in drag and Williams out of drag.

Drag Race judge Michelle Visage called Williams’ death “heartbreaking.”

“My darling @thevivienne_ we go back to when I started coming over here to the UK. You were always there, always laughing, always giving, always on point,” Visage penned on Instagram. “Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it but I loved your friendship most of all. You were a beacon to so many…. RIP MY ANGEL fly high.”

“This is an incredibly hard one. When I heard the news I climbed into the bed, pulled the covers over my head, and went to sleep hoping it was just a dream,” Drag Race All Stars Season 5 winner Shea Couleé, a fellow All Winners season competitor, wrote on Instagram.

Baga Chipz, The Vivienne’s former competitor in Season 1 of Drag Race UK, paid tribute in a touching Instagram post.

“My beautiful, talented, mad, bestest friend in the whole wide world. Not just my sister but also my brother,” Baga Chipz wrote. “You taught me the true meaning of sisterhood but more importantly you taught me how to do a cut crease. I’m sending all my love to your mama and family, me and the girls will always be there for them. I’m gonna bloody miss you friend…. I love you.”